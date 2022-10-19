Israeli security guard lightly wounded in West Bank terrorist shooting

A Palestinian gunman opened fire at an Israeli security guard at the entrance gate to the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim Wednesday evening.
The 24-year-old security guard suffered mild gunshot wounds to his hand.
Another security guard who was at the scene opened fire at the attacker and killed him. A grenade was also found on the body of the terrorist who was later identified as Udai Tamimi — the gunman behind the October 8 shooting attack in East Jerusalem in which Border Police Sergeant Noa Lazar, 18, was killed.
The wounded Israeli was taken by the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
Police and IDF forces have set up roadblocks and are conducting searches in the area for fear that another assailant or an accomplice has fled the scene.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Skolnick who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed, "We were told at the scene that a terrorist opened fire at a security guard who miraculously was only injured in his hand. I treated him at the scene and then he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in light condition and fully conscious. The terrorist was pronounced dead at the scene."
This latest shooting occurred as Israeli security forces are on high alert after Lazar and Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch were killed in similar attacks.
Security forces continue their manhunt after the terrorist who killed Staff Sergeant Baruch on October 10 near the settlement of Shavei Shomron.
Meanwhile, the IDF continued its military lockdown on the northern West Bank’s Nablus area as part of its crackdown on the armed Lion’s Den militia which is responsible for most of the recent terrorist acts in the area.
In May of this year, the security guard Vyacheslav (Daniel) Golev (23) was murdered in a shooting attack at the entrance to the city of Ariel.
The terrorists, 20-year-old Youssef Sameeh Assi and 19-year-old Yahya Marei, both from the Palestinian town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, were arrested at the end of a 20-hour manhunt.