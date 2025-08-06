20 killed as Gaza aid truck overturns, UN warns further ops endanger hostages

The Hamas Government Information Office in Gaza reported Wednesday morning that a humanitarian aid truck overturned the previous night, killing 20 people in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.
According to Hamas, the truck overturned after “Israel forced it to travel on unsafe roads that were recently bombed”—at a time when hundreds of Gazans were waiting for the aid.
Earlier in the morning, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee announced the evacuation of residents from the Zeitoun neighborhood, ahead of the planned expansion of Israel’s ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip. The IDF has already operated in Zeitoun at least twice before, clearing the area, only for terrorists to return once the forces withdrew.
At the same time, reports from Gaza Wednesday morning also noted an airstrike targeting a site in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Strip.
Meanwhile, the United Nations warned of a looming catastrophe in Gaza that could put the lives of hostages at further risk if Israel proceeds with a full-scale ground takeover of the Strip — a move reportedly under consideration by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča told the Security Council that such an escalation would be “deeply alarming” and could threaten the lives of both Palestinian civilians and hostages still held by Hamas. “It could lead to catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and further endanger the lives of those hostages remaining in Gaza,” he said.
Jenča reiterated the UN’s call for a ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages. He described conditions in Gaza as “appalling and inhumane,” and urged Israel to immediately allow unrestricted delivery of adequate humanitarian aid. “Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and what little does enter is grossly insufficient,” he said. He also condemned “ongoing violence” at food distribution points.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported that food prices in Gaza have slightly decreased following the latest aid deliveries — but remain exorbitantly high. “Flour prices dropped slightly this past week, but are still roughly 100 times higher than normal,” the paper reported. “A kilo of flour sells for about $20, a kilo of rice for $25, and basic vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions have surpassed $30 per kilo.”
The report continued: “For other staple items like tomato paste, cooking oil, yeast, and tahini, prices are measured in grams and sold as though they were gold. According to estimates, preparing a basic meal for a family of five now costs around $100.”