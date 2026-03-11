Four injured in Iranian drone strike on Dubai airport

A drone attack near Dubai International Airport injured four people Wednesday, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said, as Iran warned it would begin targeting economic institutions linked to Israel and the United States across the region.

Dubai authorities said two drones fell near the airport, injuring four foreign nationals: two citizens of Ghana, one from India and one from Bangladesh. Three of the injured were reported in light condition and one in moderate condition.

Iran strike on Dubai airport last week

Officials said the airport continued operating normally despite the incident.

According to the BBC, a passenger at the airport said travelers were instructed to move away from glass windows and enter protected areas after the attack.

Shortly after the strike, Iran’s military emergency command announced that it would expand its targets in the conflict to include banks and economic institutions in the Middle East that it says are linked to the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the Iranian command said Washington and Jerusalem had previously targeted a bank inside Iran.