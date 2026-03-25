Pakistan 'king' emerges as key go-between in US-Iran push to end war

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir — dubbed by critics at home as a “king” for his sweeping powers — has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran in efforts to end the war, according to multiple reports.
Munir, one of the most powerful figures in nuclear-armed Pakistan, has taken a leading role in the mediation effort, including helping deliver a U.S. proposal to Tehran, The New York Times reported.
The proposal, a 15-point plan aimed at ending the war, includes provisions such as a halt to uranium enrichment, removal of enriched material from Iran, limits on its missile program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Pakistani officials cited by The Associated Press, Iran has received the proposal, though it is unclear whether Tehran will accept it as a basis for negotiations.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a neutral intermediary, aided by the fact that it has not been targeted by Iran during the war and does not host U.S. military bases.
Talks are being discussed that could bring U.S. and Iranian representatives to Islamabad in the coming days, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation, according to reports.
Officials familiar with the mediation effort said Munir maintains close ties with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, allowing him to pass messages between the sides. He has also reached out to senior Iranian officials, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to advance the talks.
Munir has led Pakistan’s army since 2022 and has consolidated significant political power, with analysts saying the civilian government largely depends on military backing.
His authority expanded further after a constitutional change granted him control over all branches of the armed forces, including Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, along with legal immunity and an extended term in office.
He has also gained domestic support following last year’s fighting with India, after which he was promoted to field marshal.
Munir has strengthened ties with both Washington and regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, and has held high-level meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of broader diplomatic efforts.