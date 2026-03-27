KKL-JNF allocates $1.35 million to Dimona, Arad after Iranian missile strikes

A total of 2.5 million NIS ($675,000) will be allocated to each municipality. The aid includes 1 million NIS ($270,000) in immediate cash-flow assistance to address urgent municipal and community needs, along with 1.5 million NIS ($405,000) designated for strengthening protective infrastructure.

A total of 2.5 million NIS ($675,000) will be allocated to each municipality. The aid includes 1 million NIS ($270,000) in immediate cash-flow assistance to address urgent municipal and community needs, along with 1.5 million NIS ($405,000) designated for strengthening protective infrastructure.

A total of 2.5 million NIS ($675,000) will be allocated to each municipality. The aid includes 1 million NIS ($270,000) in immediate cash-flow assistance to address urgent municipal and community needs, along with 1.5 million NIS ($405,000) designated for strengthening protective infrastructure.

The funding will support the placement of protective shelters, upgrades to existing public shelters and reinforcement of protective measures in public spaces.

The funding will support the placement of protective shelters, upgrades to existing public shelters and reinforcement of protective measures in public spaces.

The funding will support the placement of protective shelters, upgrades to existing public shelters and reinforcement of protective measures in public spaces.