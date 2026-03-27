KKL-JNF allocates $1.35 million to Dimona, Arad after Iranian missile strikes

Following significant damage caused by direct missile strikes in Arad and Dimona last Saturday, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Board of Directors approved 5 million NIS ($1.35 million) in emergency assistance to the southern municipalities.
The decision, initiated by KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky, follows previously approved aid for cities affected during Operation “Roaring Lion,” including Beit Shemesh and Be’er Sheva.
A total of 2.5 million NIS ($675,000) will be allocated to each municipality. The aid includes 1 million NIS ($270,000) in immediate cash-flow assistance to address urgent municipal and community needs, along with 1.5 million NIS ($405,000) designated for strengthening protective infrastructure.
The funding will support the placement of protective shelters, upgrades to existing public shelters and reinforcement of protective measures in public spaces.
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky said: “In the face of a challenging security reality and mass-casualty incidents, KKL-JNF sees it as a national duty to respond swiftly and provide immediate support on the ground. The decision to allocate millions of shekels to Dimona and Arad is intended to give municipalities, communities and moshavim breathing room, enabling them to address urgent needs without delay and deploy protective shelters in public areas.
“We are committed to remaining engaged and effective, acting quickly and efficiently, working in close cooperation with local leadership and providing the best possible support in light of this harsh reality. We will continue to act decisively wherever the home front needs us.”