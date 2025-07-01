Iranian spy threat grows: Police arrests couple for espionage amid flood of new cases

The residents of Ra'anana in their 30s were arrested on Monday and will appear in court, where the police will ask that they be remanded to custody.

A covert investigation by the police and Shin Bet began last week, a statement read. "On Monday, investigators arrived at the couple's apartment and in their search of the premises confiscated a number of mobile phones, computers and other technological equipment and found communication suspected to be with the couple's handlers."

