Trump invites Putin to join Gaza Board of Peace, Kremlin says proposal under review

, a body that under Trump’s plan is meant to oversee the reconstruction and governance of Gaza. According to reports, the United States is considering expanding the board’s mandate to include additional international issues, including the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin, who launched the largest war in Europe since World War II, is currently reviewing the proposal to join the body, which Trump has presented as one intended to promote peace worldwide.

, a body that under Trump’s plan is meant to oversee the reconstruction and governance of Gaza. According to reports, the United States is considering expanding the board’s mandate to include additional international issues, including the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin, who launched the largest war in Europe since World War II, is currently reviewing the proposal to join the body, which Trump has presented as one intended to promote peace worldwide.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump is demanding that any country seeking permanent membership on the Board of Peace contribute at least $1 billion in the first year after signing the accession charter. A draft document on the board’s establishment obtained by Bloomberg states: ‘Each member state shall serve on the board for no more than three years from the date of signing, subject to the approval of the chair. The three-year term limit shall not apply to states that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace in the first year after the charter enters into force.’

According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump is demanding that any country seeking permanent membership on the Board of Peace contribute at least $1 billion in the first year after signing the accession charter. A draft document on the board’s establishment obtained by Bloomberg states: ‘Each member state shall serve on the board for no more than three years from the date of signing, subject to the approval of the chair. The three-year term limit shall not apply to states that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace in the first year after the charter enters into force.’

According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump is demanding that any country seeking permanent membership on the Board of Peace contribute at least $1 billion in the first year after signing the accession charter. A draft document on the board’s establishment obtained by Bloomberg states: ‘Each member state shall serve on the board for no more than three years from the date of signing, subject to the approval of the chair. The three-year term limit shall not apply to states that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace in the first year after the charter enters into force.’