Colombian influencers visit Israel amid diplomatic rift to showcase 'real Israel'

A delegation of 20 social‑media influencers from Colombia, whose president severed diplomatic ties with Israel, arrived in the country this week on an unconventional visit organized by the Foreign Ministry to showcase “the real Israel.”

Over the course of a week of intensive familiarization with the country, the group toured Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea and visited the Shalva Center, a facility that supports people with disabilities and their families.

5 View gallery The delegation visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum ( Photo: Sasha Gusov )

Collectively, the participants command tens of millions of followers around the world. The visit, arranged by the foreign ministry under Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, is intended to present more human dimensions of Israel beyond its political headlines and help repair the country’s global image, which suffered heavy blows in the past year.

The initiative is part of broader Israeli efforts to improve its perception among younger audiences and to revive tourism. Sa’ar, who made public diplomacy a central objective when taking office, secured a dedicated state budget for this purpose — and bringing the Colombian delegation is seen as a significant achievement given the tense relations between the two countries.

5 View gallery The delegation at the Shalva Center ( Photo: Sasha Gusov )

Since the Oct. 7 massacre, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, associated with the radical left, has shown sharp hostility toward Israel. He posted anti‑Israel and anti‑Semitic remarks on his X account (formerly Twitter) and in May 2024 announced the severance of diplomatic relations, banned coal exports to Israel, canceled the free‑trade deal and encouraged pro‑Palestinian demonstrations.

Petro more recently tangled with U.S. President Donald Trump after demonstrating against him in New York, prompting the revocation of his visa and his placement on the “Clinton List” of economic sanctions.

5 View gallery Colombian President Gustavo Petro ( Photo: REUTERS / Jaime Saldarriaga )

Despite this backdrop, the influencers chose to travel and show open support, putting their public image at risk amid rising online antisemitism. “We didn’t come to talk about politics, but to show the people, the culture and the beautiful life here,” one participant said.

Foreign Ministry officials emphasized that the delegation reflects broad Colombian public sentiment, which they said is not hostile and shows sympathy toward Israel.

5 View gallery Lucía Aldana, a Colombian influencer, arrived in Israel to help showcase the 'real Israel' ( Photo: from Instagram )

5 View gallery In a post from Jerusalem, influencer Johanna Fadul says she feels 'safer in Israel than in Colombia' and shares how beautiful she finds the country ( Photo: from Instagram )

Among the prominent influencers on the trip are Joanna Fadul (13 million followers), a well‑known actor in Colombia and Mexico: “I feel safer here than in Colombia, and Israel is beautiful in my eyes,” she said. Also participating is Erica Neyto – “Kika” (4 million followers), a lifestyle, fashion and food entrepreneur who owns four companies. After visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, she wrote: “I learned the story in school, but seeing the pictures, the videos and the testimonies broke me and left me deeply frustrated. There is far too much to process.”