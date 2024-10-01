Mediators try to entice Sinwar to make deal in light of Israeli achievements against Hezbollah

Israel was trying to leverage its latest achievements in its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon to prompt Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to agree to a cease-fire and hostage-release deal.
Although rumors that he had been killed persist, and on Sunday the IDF released a photo showing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at his desk with an infographic in the background featuring a picture of Sinwar with a question mark over his face, Israeli officials believe he is alive.
It appears that a deal that would see the return of 101 Israelis dead and alive, who are still captive in Gaza, is not currently possible but the mediators are trying to entice Hamas, although they are getting no response.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller also said in a briefing to reporters on Monday that the terror group has been unresponsive. He said talks with Israel were continuing but that Hamas has been incommunicado for weeks.
Sinwar had hoped for a multi-front war against Israel that would drag the region into a broader conflict that includes missile fire from Iran, Israeli officials said. they believe that is why he would be in no hurry to make a deal. The assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is a message to him that Israel will reach him too and that by agreeing to a cease-fire deal he may be able to save his life.
But much depends on Iran's actions. If it is deterred and does not shower Israel with missiles, Sinwar may conclude that just as Tehran turned its back on Hezbollah, its most valued proxy in the north, he too would be abandoned.