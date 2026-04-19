Harris: Trump dragged into Iran war by Netanyahu to distract from Epstein files | Watch

Former Vice President Kamala Harris accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of drawing U.S. President Donald Trump into the war with Iran , saying the American leader entered a conflict “the American people do not want.”

Speaking Saturday night at a Democratic Party event in Detroit, Harris said Trump “entered a war, got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu. Let’s be clear about that,” adding the move put U.S. service members at risk.

Harris: Trump dragged into Iran war by Netanyahu to distract from Epstein files

Her remarks came as the war between the United States, Israel and Iran continues into its eighth week, with a fragile ceasefire set to expire in the coming days.

Harris sharply criticized Trump’s leadership, calling his administration “the most corrupt, callous, and incompetent” in U.S. history. She described the military campaign against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury, as “a feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files.”

She also accused Trump of projecting strength while acting out of insecurity. “He wants to walk around as if he is strong and will use the force of America’s military against anyone who he chooses,” she said.

Harris further argued that Trump’s policies have damaged U.S. credibility abroad, saying he is the first president since World War II to abandon the responsibility to “nurture and protect our alliances and friendships.” She added that he has dismissed the importance of international norms such as sovereignty and territorial integrity, making the United States “unreliable” in the eyes of its allies.

The former vice president also touched on domestic issues during her speech, including the economy, health care and reproductive rights, and expressed confidence that the Democratic Party would win the upcoming midterm elections in November.