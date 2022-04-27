Palestinian killed in exchange of fire with troops in Jenin refugee camp

A Palestinian was killed early on Wednesday when IDF troops entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest terror suspects.
The military said the 18-year old, who was affiliated with the Islamic Jihad was armed and that the troops encountered gunfire and had explosive devices hurled at them, when they entered the camp for "counter terrorism activities.
" The soldiers responded with live ammunition," the military said.
A total of 12 suspects were apprehended, the IDF Spokesperson said. Among them was the son of a senior Hamas member who is currently jailed in Israel.
"The soldiers also administered a demolition order to the house of Ra'ad Fathi Hazem, the terrorist who killed three civilians and injured dozens more in the deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022," the military statement read.
The IDF said its forces operated in the West Bank town of Qabatiya where more arrests were made, and the suspects were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.
On Tuesday, Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, a 20-year old Palestinian was killed when the troops operated in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho.
Dozens of Palestinians rioted as troops entered the camp, throwing stones and burning tires.
The IDF responded with riot control means and live ammunition.