Trump hopes to 'straighten out' Gaza ceasefire over coming week

Ahead of meeting with Qatari officials on sidelines of FIFA Club World Cup final, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about negotiations

Lihi Gordon, Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
Steve Witkoff
Hostage deal
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump expressed hope Monday that talks to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would be resolved within the coming week.
The U.S. supports a plan involving a 60-day ceasefire, phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We are talking and hopefully we’re going to get that straightened out over the next week.”
1 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמם בבית הלבןנשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמם בבית הלבן
(Photo: AP)
Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said he remained optimistic about the ceasefire talks. Witkoff told reporters in Teterboro, New Jersey, that he planned to meet senior Qatari officials on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, held Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the hostage families voiced opposition to a partial deal, warning that leaving some hostages in Hamas’s hands would give the group a continued bargaining chip. “These hostages will remain captive for many years and Hamas will have no incentive to release them once it gets everything it wants,” they said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
They also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of abandoning the military gains made at high cost.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""