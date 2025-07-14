Trump hopes to 'straighten out' Gaza ceasefire over coming week

The U.S. supports a plan involving a 60-day ceasefire, phased hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We are talking and hopefully we’re going to get that straightened out over the next week.”

. Witkoff told reporters in Teterboro, New Jersey, that he planned to meet senior Qatari officials on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, held Sunday evening.

