Fallen soldier First Sgt. David Moshe Ben Shitrit killed in Hezbollah attack

The IDF said on Sunday that First Sgt. David Moshe Ben Shitrit, from the West Bank settlement of Geva Binyamin, was killed in the fight against Hezbollah in the north. He was 20 years old.

An initial investigation revealed that he was hit by shrapnel from an intercept missile that landed on a naval vessel. Two other members of the ship were wounded.





2 View gallery First Sgt. David Moshe Ben Shitrit ( Photo: IDF )

Ben Shitrit, was survived by his parents and three sisters. Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz said his death was a blow to the settlement that just last week lost another of its sons Sergeant major (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, who fell in the fighting in Gaza.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family. We are all with you and to strengthen the residents in the settlement. Thanks to our heroic soldiers, the people of Israel will triumph," he said.

He was the best man and the best fighter I knew," his friend Harel said. I love him like a brother. There was no one he would not help."

A probe conducted in the Navy revealed a missile fired to intercept a Hezbollah attack drone flying low above the vessel, deviated from its course and mistakenly identified the ship as a target.

The investigation was also considering the possibility that shrapnel hit the soldier causing his fatal injuries. His shipmates transferred him to a dingy and rushed him to the Nahariya hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

2 View gallery A Hezbollah attack drone is intercepted by the IDF ( Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP )

The vessel itself was damaged and taken to its base in Haifa for repairs. It is expected to resume its duties within 48 hours.

The navy vessels have been participating in the defense of Israel against Hezbollah attacks and their radars identified several of the drones launched against Israeli targets, enabling their intercept.

