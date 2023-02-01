Russia warns Israel against supplying any arms to Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to

Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to

"We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.