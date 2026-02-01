Khamenei warns US any attack on Iran would trigger a 'regional war'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the United States on Sunday that any attack on Iran would ignite a broader regional conflict, delivering his most explicit threat yet as Tehran escalated its confrontation with the West.

“The Americans must know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” Khamenei said, according to Iranian state television. “We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.”

Members of parliament attended Sunday’s session wearing Revolutionary Guard uniforms in a show of solidarity with the force

Khamenei also dismissed U.S. military deployments in the region, saying repeated threats involving aircraft and warships were nothing new and urging Iranians not to be intimidated by what he described as psychological warfare.

His remarks came as Iran’s parliament openly defied the European Union following its decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization over Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Members of parliament attended Sunday’s session wearing Revolutionary Guard uniforms in a show of solidarity with the force. During the session, lawmakers chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would retaliate by designating European militaries as terrorist organizations.

“By targeting the Revolutionary Guard, the Europeans have shot themselves in the foot and once again acted against the interests of their own people through blind obedience to the Americans,” Qalibaf said. “The Iranian nation considers the Revolutionary Guard a vital part of its defense, and in response to this wrong decision, we define European armies as terrorist organizations.”

The move is largely symbolic but mirrors steps taken in 2019, when Iran used domestic legislation to label U.S. forces as terrorists after Washington blacklisted the Guard. The Revolutionary Guard answers directly to Khamenei and wields vast influence in Iran, including control of its ballistic missile program and large sectors of the economy.

Senior Guard officials also sought to project military readiness. Deputy commander Ahmad Vahidi said Iran’s forces were more prepared than during the recent 12-day war, claiming enemy movements were under constant surveillance. He dismissed the presence of U.S. naval forces in the region as psychological pressure that should not distract Iranian commanders.

The escalation comes amid heightened alert in Tehran over the possibility of U.S. military action. President Donald Trump has warned that further killing of protesters or mass executions of detainees could trigger a response, while also pressing for an agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump said Saturday that Iran was engaged in talks with Washington but offered no assurances they would succeed ( Video: White House )

Trump said Saturday that Iran was engaged in talks with Washington but offered no assurances they would succeed.

“I don’t know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us,” Trump said.

Asked whether Tehran would be emboldened if the United States refrained from striking, Trump replied, “Some people think that. Some people don’t.”

Iranian officials have sent mixed signals. Ali Larijani, a senior figure close to the leadership, said progress was being made toward a “framework for negotiations,” though Khamenei has repeatedly ruled out direct talks with Washington.