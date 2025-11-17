‘Cell is ready for Abbas’: Ben-Gvir urges arrests if UN advances Palestinian statehood plan

Ben-Gvir made the remarks at the opening of his far-right Otzma Yehudit party’s weekly meeting. He said recent days have seen “a return of the discourse on establishing a Palestinian state,” and warned that it could gain additional momentum if the UN Security Council adopts an initiative calling for a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood.

“It is forbidden for the invented people called the Palestinian people to have a state,” Ben-Gvir said. He accused the Palestinian Authority of paying salaries to terrorists, naming public squares after “arch-murderers,” denying the Holocaust and “educating toward the murder of Jews.”

