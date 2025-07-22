Israel, Syria resume indirect talks after Druze massacre, with Turkey and US mediating

Israel and Syria have resumed indirect negotiations for the first time since recent deadly clashes in the Syrian Druze stronghold of Sweida and Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, regional sources told Saudi-owned Al Hadath television network on Monday.
The talks are reportedly being mediated by Turkey, with additional involvement by the United States. According to the sources, an Israeli delegation is expected to travel soon to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to finalize understandings regarding Syria. “The issue in Sweida is on its way to being resolved,” one source said.
Al Hadath reported that Israel has not committed to halting its airstrikes in Syria and is demanding a demilitarized zone along the border, as well as a permanent presence in the buffer area.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, announced that Israel and Syria had agreed to a ceasefire following several days of clashes between Druze residents and forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. During the fighting, Israel carried out strikes on Syrian regime targets.
The violence in Sweida erupted after armed Sunni Bedouin groups reportedly attacked local Druze communities. Although a ceasefire was declared, fierce fighting has continued, with local reports placing the death toll at over 940.
In light of the continued violence, Israel’s Health Ministry said it is preparing to send medical supplies and equipment to the only remaining operational hospital in Sweida. The transfer will be carried out “pending approval from the relevant authorities,” the ministry said.