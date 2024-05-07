IDF names two fatalities in Monday drone strike on Metula

The IDF said on Tuesday that 31-year old Master sergeant (res.) Nahman Natan Hertz from the West Bank settlement of Elazar and 31-year old Master sergeant (res.) Dan Kamkagi from the settlement of Kfar Oranim were killed in the Monday Hezbollah drone strike on Metula. Another soldier was wounded in the attack. Since the start of the war, 612 soldiers have been killed.
The military said the suicide drone struck a military force near the northern border town after an attempt to intercept it had failed. Following the incident, heavy exchanged of fire across the border, was reported and the air force launched strikes on Hezbollah forces.
The fatal attack came one day after some 100 rockets were fired at the Galilee and Golan Heights by Hezbollah followed by an Israeli airstrike in the Baalbek region of Lebanon, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the border attacking 15 buildings in a military base used by Hezbollah's Radwan force.
First published: 07:00, 05.07.24