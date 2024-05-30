Ben-Gvir pushes for controversial flag march to pass near East Jerusalem

The Jerusalem flag march has always invited tensions and disturbances due to the route through the Damascus Gate. In 2021, Operation Guardian of the Walls broke out after Hamas launched rockets towardsJerusalem and other places during the traditional flag march.

I

n 2022, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides turned to then Minister of Internal Security Omer Barlev

to examine changing the march's route due to concerns of escalation

. Barlev then rejected the suggestion, and the route remained the same.

The route remained the same in 2023 without significant incidents occurring