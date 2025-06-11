Addressing Knesset, President Milei announces moving Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei, a staunch supporter of Israel, delivered a fiery speech Wednesday evening before the Knesset, declaring solidarity with the country in its war against Hamas and denouncing what he called the “barbarism” of the October 7 terror attack, as well as announcing moving the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem in 2026.

Milei’s remarks came during a special session of the Israeli parliament held in his honor, during a state visit to Israel that began with a prayer at the Western Wall and included meetings with top Israeli officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset Plenum with Argentinian President Javier Milei in attendance ( Video: Knesset Channel )

“Unfortunately, I do not have the good fortune of visiting Israel during peaceful times,” Milei said. “On October 7, the people of Israel were victims of a barbaric attack. We thought we had finally ended such barbarism, but the tragedy woke us from that dream.” He added that four Argentine nationals remain in Hamas captivity and vowed that Argentina would continue to press for their release.

The libertarian leader, known for his blunt rhetoric and comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump, warned that Western democracies are now under siege. “Whether we like it or not, the West is being tested. Various forms of barbaric tyranny are attacking us and have no relation to democracy,” Milei said. He also took a swipe at climate activist Greta Thunberg , who was deported from Israel on Tuesday after trying to reach the Gaza Strip on board a yacht accompanied by several other celebrities , accusing her of seeking media attention while Israelis and Argentinians are held in “subhuman” conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who paused his corruption trial earlier in the day to meet Milei, spoke hoarsely at the session. “Javier, you are a true friend,” Netanyahu said. “We both woke up with sore throats. The question is, who infected whom? But we also ‘infect’ one another with friendship—both personally and between our nations.”

2 View gallery Argentine President Javier Milei ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

Netanyahu praised Milei’s actions on the international stage, including Argentina’s sharp shift in diplomatic voting patterns at the United Nations. “This cooperation between our countries is strengthening, and your visit will only deepen it,” Netanyahu said, noting that 12,000 kilometers separate Argentina and Israel but “our hearts are close.”

The Israeli leader also emphasized Milei’s vocal support during what he called a just war against terrorism. “For 20 months, we have been fighting human monsters,” Netanyahu said, referencing the October 7 massacre. “You said clearly: ‘We stand with you in the fight against the forces of darkness.’ This is a just war like no other. Terror seeks to drag us back to the darkness of the Middle Ages, and we will fight it with all our might.”

In a lighter moment, Netanyahu joked with Milei about Argentina’s legendary soccer stars, asking, “Who is number 10—Maradona or Messi?” Milei laughed, and Netanyahu quipped, “That could start a serious brawl.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP )

Netanyahu lauded Argentina’s role in Jewish history, calling it a refuge for Jews fleeing persecution in the 19th century. He also praised Milei’s economic reforms, saying they were not miracles but the result of “courage and a deep understanding of economic freedom.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana opened the session, which Arab lawmakers did not attend. He introduced Milei and hailed his libertarian battle cry, “Viva la libertad, carajo,” calling it a sincere declaration of belief in personal freedom as the cornerstone of a thriving society.

Milei canceled a planned tour of the City of David due to illness but met with survivors of Hamas captivity and families of Argentine hostages, including the Bibas family. His visit is expected to conclude Thursday with a return to the Western Wall.

During the visit, Milei is expected to announce the launch of the first direct flights between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv since the capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1960. He is also set to reiterate Argentina’s plan to move its embassy to Jerusalem, a promise he first made during a previous visit to Israel.