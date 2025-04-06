Katz reveals documents alleging Iran sponsored Hamas’ October 7 massacre

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday presented what he described as conclusive evidence of Iran’s support for Hamas’ October 7 massacre and the terrorist group’s broader plan to destroy Israel, revealing intercepted communications between Tehran and slain Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.
Speaking during a visit to the IDF’s intelligence unit for Technical Collection and Analysis (known by its Hebrew acronym AMSHAT), Katz claimed Sinwar and Deif requested $500 million from Iran’s Quds Force commander to fund efforts “to annihilate Israel and confront the United States”—a request that, according to Katz, was granted.
“I am presenting today unequivocal proof of Iran’s support for Hamas’ plan to destroy Israel and carry out the October 7 massacre,” Katz said. He added that the documents, part of a trove gathered by the recently formed unit, also include messages between Hamas and former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel last year.
According to Katz, the intelligence was gathered physically from deep inside enemy territory and includes archives from Hamas, Hezbollah and other sensitive sources. The AMSHAT unit was created during the current war and is staffed primarily by reservists with expertise in civilian sectors, enabling the development of intelligence capabilities that did not previously exist, he said.
The documents presented by Katz indicate that Deif and Sinwar asked for $500 million from the Quds Force commander. In response, a senior official in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), referred to as the head of the "Palestinian portfolio," confirmed Tehran’s ongoing support.
Despite acknowledging severe economic hardship and pressure on the Iranian population, the official wrote that Iran would continue transferring funds because “the struggle against Israel and the U.S. remains the regime’s top priority.”
While the official did not commit to a fixed monthly amount, he pledged ongoing support. “As you know, and this needs no explanation, our economic situation is very difficult,” the message reads. “Whatever the circumstances, we will provide everything we can. Our top priority is the resistance project against the Zionist enemy. We cannot commit to a monthly amount, but we promise to send whatever we have when we have it.”
He added that Israel “will do everything to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and will continue to strike its proxies across the region until the collapse of the Iranian axis of evil.”
Additional documents retrieved during Israel’s ground maneuver in Gaza and released last month shed further light on Hamas’ preparations for a wide-scale conflict with Israel—most notably the October 7 attack—and its long-term vision of destroying the Jewish state. According to a report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, Hamas’ strategy shifted from ideological aspiration to actionable military doctrine following May 2021's Operation Guardian of the Walls.
One recovered document outlines Hamas’ strategic planning from 2013 to 2017, detailing efforts to strengthen its resistance infrastructure in Gaza, mobilize pan-Arab and Islamic forces for jihad against Israeli interests and incite popular resistance within the Palestinian territories. These elements, according to Israeli officials, were later operationalized in the October 7 assault.
Another Hamas memo, dated January 2019 and attributed to Sinwar’s office, discusses forming a joint defense pact with the IRGC’s Quds Force, Hezbollah and Hamas in preparation for what it called the “Liberation War for Jerusalem.” The plan included simultaneous attacks on Israel from all fronts.
Following the 2021 conflagration, Sinwar and other Palestinian leaders sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mocking Israel’s military capabilities. “This imaginary entity is weaker than people think,” the letter read. “With God’s help, your support and the backing of our nation, we will uproot and eliminate it as soon as possible.”
In that same period, Sinwar, Deif and senior Hamas commander Marwan Issa reportedly requested $20 million per month—totaling $500 million over two years—from Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani to help achieve their goal of eliminating Israel.