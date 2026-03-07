Iran continues to fire missiles at Israel as IDF destroys IRGC aircraft used to supply proxies

Sirens sounded across central Israel and other areas Saturday after missile launches from Iran, as the IDF said it struck targets in Tehran overnight and destroyed aircraft used to supply weapons and cash to Iran-backed groups.
The IDF said the Air Force destroyed 16 aircraft belonging to the Quds Force, the external arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. According to the military, the planes were used to transfer weapons and funds to Iran-backed groups including Hezbollah.
The military said several Iranian fighter jets that threatened Air Force aircraft during the operation were also targeted.
“Mehrabad Airport was used by the Quds Force and served as a central hub for arming and financing the regime’s terror proxies across the Middle East,” the IDF said in a statement. According to the military, aircraft loaded with weapons and cash had repeatedly departed from the airport to destinations across the region for use by allied groups.
Footage from the airport circulated online showed fireballs inside the airfield following the strike.
Meanwhile, multiple launches from Iran toward Israel triggered sirens in large parts of the country Saturday afternoon, including the Tel Aviv area, the Sharon region and parts of the West Bank.
Home Front Command instructed residents to enter protected spaces. Shortly afterward, officials said the missile was likely intercepted and residents were allowed to leave shelters. Emergency responders said several people were lightly injured while running to shelters.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said it had intercepted more than 110 drones launched from Iran toward Israel since the start of the operation.
In the north, Hezbollah expanded rocket fire toward communities in the Galilee, triggering sirens in areas including Safed and Tiberias. Police reported damage in Safed but no injuries.
The IDF also said it carried out additional strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers, weapons depots and commanders from the group’s Radwan force.
In Iran, the military said more than 80 Air Force fighter jets struck targets in Tehran and other areas, hitting military sites including missile storage facilities, launch infrastructure and a military university affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.
The strikes are part of ongoing efforts to reduce missile fire toward Israel and damage Iran’s missile production and launch capabilities, the IDF said.