Widow of Israeli officer killed in West Bank terror attack gives birth to son 7 months later

near the village of Funduq earlier this year. Also killed were Rachel Cohen and Aliza Reiss, residents of the Kedumim settlement. Elad was driving with his young son when he was fatally shot. At the time, his wife Tal had just entered her 10th week of pregnancy.

near the village of Funduq earlier this year. Also killed were Rachel Cohen and Aliza Reiss, residents of the Kedumim settlement. Elad was driving with his young son when he was fatally shot. At the time, his wife Tal had just entered her 10th week of pregnancy.

“I was sure I would lose the baby without Elad by my side,” she said. “But over time I understood this was a mission placed before me. I know it will be difficult, but this child will bring us light and joy at home. That’s what children give us.”

“I was sure I would lose the baby without Elad by my side,” she said. “But over time I understood this was a mission placed before me. I know it will be difficult, but this child will bring us light and joy at home. That’s what children give us.”

“I was sure I would lose the baby without Elad by my side,” she said. “But over time I understood this was a mission placed before me. I know it will be difficult, but this child will bring us light and joy at home. That’s what children give us.”

She explained the choice of name: “I called him Gilad Menachem. He was born in the month of Menachem Av, and ‘Gilad’ reminds me of Elad, like a memorial stone. ‘Menachem’ is for comfort, because there is consolation in this month.”

She explained the choice of name: “I called him Gilad Menachem. He was born in the month of Menachem Av, and ‘Gilad’ reminds me of Elad, like a memorial stone. ‘Menachem’ is for comfort, because there is consolation in this month.”

She explained the choice of name: “I called him Gilad Menachem. He was born in the month of Menachem Av, and ‘Gilad’ reminds me of Elad, like a memorial stone. ‘Menachem’ is for comfort, because there is consolation in this month.”