Transport minister blames attorney general for traffic chaos as rail crisis drags into second week

Transport Minister Miri Regev lashed out at Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday, accusing her of contributing to nationwide traffic jams as commuters face a week of rail disruptions caused by a major technical fault.
Regev held a press conference after more than seven days of widespread train delays that have snarled transportation across central Israel. The state-owned Israel Railways said it was also using the disruptions to carry out scheduled safety works, shutting down Tel Aviv’s busy HaShalom station and halting train service in the city.
Regev, who is due to depart Sunday for a nearly two-week trip to the United States to meet her American counterpart and executives from Delta and United Airlines, acknowledged the difficulties but insisted safety concerns were paramount. “The malfunction is serious, it must be fixed, and we are working around the clock,” she said, promising that some stations would resume service by early next week.
But Regev also used the moment to rail against other branches of government. She claimed Baharav-Miara bore responsibility for gridlock because she allowed demonstrators to block highways. “If we were a normal country, where the attorney general did not approve roadblocks for Haredim or for Kaplan protesters, then buses would arrive on time,” Regev said, referring to ultra-Orthodox Jews and anti-government demonstrators. “There’s no problem with protests — just don’t block the roads. It prevents people from getting to work and to Ben Gurion Airport.”
Regev also criticized the Finance Ministry for underfunding public transportation, saying, “If they invested a little more in mass transit, everyone would benefit.”
She announced that an external inquiry would investigate the rail malfunction and possible negligence, while the ministry would establish a second committee to prevent future disruptions. Passengers with monthly travel cards could be compensated, she added, but broader refunds would not be offered.
The transport minister, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has faced criticism for traveling abroad at least 12 times since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks triggered Israel’s war in Gaza. Asked about the timing of her latest trip, Regev dismissed the criticism, saying her U.S. meetings were part of her duties. “This visit was approved by all the relevant authorities. I have no intention of apologizing,” she said.
Israel Railways’ acting CEO Avi Elmaliach told reporters that the decision to advance safety works in Tel Aviv was meant to “avoid two separate shutdowns” and that shuttle buses had been deployed to replace halted train services.