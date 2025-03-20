Ex-chief justice Aharon Barak warns: Israel is heading to civil war

Former Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak warned that Israel is at risk of descending into civil war, as the government is expected to approve the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Bar’s potential ouster comes as the security agency investigates the so-called “Qatar-Gate” affair, in which members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office are reportedly involved.
“The main issue facing Israeli society is the ‘eighth front’—the deep rift among Israelis themselves. This divide is worsening, and I fear it will be like a train going off the rails, spiraling into an abyss and leading to civil war,” Barak said in an interview with Ynetnews.
Barak, who previously served as attorney general, has recently explored the possibility of a plea deal in Netanyahu’s corruption cases. “I believe an agreement can be reached,” he said. Once close to Netanyahu, Barak had often praised his commitment to the rule of law. When asked what had changed, Barak replied, “I don’t know. I can analyze what he does, but I can’t psychoanalyze what’s going on in his head. Meanwhile, we must prevent the tyranny of the majority from using its power simply because it has the votes.”
Calls for compromise
Barak urged all sides to seek consensus, lamenting that Israeli society no longer values compromise but instead resorts to force. “The Knesset says, ‘We are a coalition of 64, so we can fire the head of the Shin Bet, dismiss the attorney general, and appoint a politically affiliated judicial ombudsman.’ This must stop. We must also end the culture of political boycotts, as happened in Israel’s early years when Mapai ostracized Herut and the Communist Party. Today, they are targeting Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit,” he said. Barak called for renewed efforts toward compromise, pointing to President Isaac Herzog’s proposal to establish a state commission of inquiry.
Regarding the potential dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Barak said it does not meet the conditions set by the Shamgar Commission. “She has performed her duties excellently, approving most government actions and rejecting only a few. Her dismissal would harm a key watchdog and make it harder for future officials to do their jobs. It would ultimately hurt every citizen,” he said.
Controversy over Shin Bet chief's dismissal, judicial appointments
Asked about Netanyahu’s reported intent to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Barak acknowledged that the government has legal authority to do so under the Shin Bet Law. However, he questioned the reasoning. “The government claims it has lost confidence in him, but that is not a valid grounds for dismissal. The Shin Bet chief is not a political appointee. His removal should go through a search committee, but beyond that, I believe the dismissal suffers from flaws such as unreasonableness and conflicts of interest. If this case had come before me as a Supreme Court justice, I would have struck down the decision.”
The Knesset is set to vote next week on a bill changing the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee. Barak warned that the measure would politicize judicial appointments. “This is dangerous because it would put the selection of all judges entirely in the hands of politicians, turning every judicial appointment into a political decision. This would severely harm democracy,” he said.
Foreign Minister Sa'ar: 'There will be no civil war'
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded briefly to Barak’s warning in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “There will be no civil war.”
Barak, known as the architect of Israel’s “constitutional revolution” during his tenure as Supreme Court president, has been a vocal opponent of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. Protests outside Barak’s home have drawn both critics and supporters, with some demonstrators shouting harsh slogans against him, while others moved him to tears with messages of support.
Despite heavy criticism from Netanyahu and his coalition, Barak was chosen by the prime minister to represent Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Barak was selected in part due to his standing as Israel’s most respected jurist internationally and because he is a Holocaust survivor—factors that were seen as potentially influential among the judges.
At the time, Saar praised Barak’s selection, writing, “In the moment of truth, incitement, defamation, and delegitimization gave way to international standing, decades of earned reputation, and professionalism. I commend the prime minister and the attorney general for this wise and precise decision.”