IAF navigator who took part in Tehran strikes: 'Mission for our children’s future'

Maj. Sh., a combat navigator in the Israeli Air Force, spoke publicly after participating in one of the IAF’s most extensive operations over Iran to date. “I felt the weight of responsibility — to eliminate a real, existential threat to the State of Israel,” she said. “We do this for the quiet of tomorrow, for our home. This is our mission.”
She described the mission as a historic moment after years of rigorous training. “Flying 1,500 kilometers from home, I knew I was part of something bigger. I thought about home,” she said.
The attack was part of Operation Rising Lion, now in its third day. It marked the largest Israeli airstrike on Tehran since the campaign began. More than 70 IAF aircraft struck dozens of targets in under an hour, including a central fuel terminal, weapons depots and facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program. Iran confirmed damage to fuel infrastructure, while footage from Tehran showed widespread fires and explosions.
Maj. Sh. highlighted the seamless coordination between units. “In real time, everything was perfectly synchronized — ground and air crews worked together as one. Behind every cockpit are hundreds of people on the ground. This was a remarkable joint success,” she said. “It was a complex and powerful operation, meant to ensure a better, safer future for our children.”