Ministers set to approve David Zini as next Shin Bet chief

The government is expected to approve Tuesday evening the appointment of Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini as the next director of the Shin Bet internal security agency, following a unanimous endorsement by the Grunis Committee — a panel that advises on senior civil service appointments — and a legal opinion from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara stating there are no legal grounds to block the nomination.
While Baharav-Miara acknowledged “legal difficulties” surrounding Zini’s appointment, she concluded there was no legal impediment to proceeding. This means she is also expected to defend the appointment if petitions reach the High Court of Justice.
Zini’s nomination comes amid heightened scrutiny over the independence of the Shin Bet — an agency central to counterterrorism and domestic intelligence — especially in light of previous reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured past agency heads to take actions described as “inappropriate in a democracy.”
To address potential conflicts of interest, Zini signed a binding agreement requiring him to recuse himself and seek legal counsel if presented with matters affecting Netanyahu personally, politically or relating to the prime minister’s ongoing criminal trial. The agreement was coordinated with legal advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office, the Shin Bet and the Justice Ministry.
The move follows findings by the Grunis Committee that past prime ministers, including Netanyahu, had made questionable requests to Shin Bet chiefs. As a safeguard, the legal adviser to the Shin Bet will now oversee any such interactions involving Zini.
In public remarks Tuesday, Netanyahu praised Zini, a former senior IDF commander, as a “bold and visionary leader” who “thinks outside the box” and has “a deep understanding of the system without being embedded in it.” Netanyahu added, “He’s the right man to lead the Shin Bet and I’m confident he will succeed in strengthening the security of all Israelis.”
Despite the government’s anticipated approval, the appointment faces legal petitions, including from public interest groups, alleging it is “unreasonable” due to Zini’s proximity to Netanyahu and potential conflicts of interest. Still, senior legal sources say the High Court is unlikely to intervene, citing the government’s adherence to proper procedures and the standing of former Supreme Court chief justice Asher Grunis, who headed the advisory panel.
Legal experts say unless new ethical or criminal findings emerge, the court is expected to defer to the government’s discretion, particularly in light of recent judicial restraint on appointments and governance matters.