Following indictment, Trump arraignment to be held in NY State Court

In a historic first for a former U.S. president, Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday in a New York state court.

Trump, who was in the White House from 2017 to 2021, is charged for his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and subsequent cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, dating back to his 2016 presidential election.

The indictment follows a lengthy investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump's attorneys claimed the indictment constitutes "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history".

On Monday, Trump boarded a flight from Florida to New York in time for the arraignment. A Trump adviser said that during the flight, the former president watched expansive TV coverage of his impending arraignment, and described his mood as "defiant and focused".

During the arraignment, the indictment itself is set to be unsealed, providing more specifics. Trump is set to face 30 counts related to business fraud following a probe stemming from a hush money payment made to Daniels.

Expectedly, the former president intends to plead not guilty and deny any wrongdoing once the indictment is revealed. The Secret Service is expected to escort Trump to the district attorney's office, located in the same building as the courthouse, later in the afternoon. Upon arrival, investigators will take his fingerprints as part of the booking process.

Much to the disappointment of various news outlets, Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has denied a request by several TV networks to air the proceedings. While the proceedings are public, news cameras are traditionally not allowed inside.

Judge Merchan is a veteran of the New York court system with over 15 years on the bench and plenty of experience with high-profile prosecutions, including those involving Trump and his associates.