Our life's mission is complete', Omer Shem Tov's dad says

"Our Omerico is home after 505 days of nightmarish suffering, our boy, our brother who became the son of all of Israel, is back," The family of Omer Shem Tov said on Saturday after his release from captivity. "We don't know all of the horror and will find out in time, but for now we can only hug him again and again. We thank the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us to have this moment and all those who worked in the negotiations and diplomatic efforts. Thank you to all of the family and our Omer's friends who never gave up or lost hope."
Omer was abducted from the Nova music festival along with Maya and Itay Regev who were released in the November 2023 deal. He was just 21 when he was taken.
"We have to keep freeing the hostages. They are in hell and must be returned," Ilan, Maya and Itay's father said on Saturday. "This is closure for our kids but is partial only. We prayed for Omer who was withy Maya since they were small kids and was held with Itay for 54 days. Maya and Itay could not sleep last night. They are waiting for Omer."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Our lives mission was accomplished, Omer's father said as he waited to see his son. In Herzliya, Omer's hometown, crowds gathered to see his release and celebrate his return.
Omer will have his favorite dish waiting for him at the hospital when he arrives, curtesy of his grandmother after he told others in captivity that he missed her food.