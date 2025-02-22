Our life's mission is complete', Omer Shem Tov's dad says

After being abducted from the Nova festival, Omer returns having been held hostage for 505 days; 'We don't know all of the horrors but for now will just hug him again and again' 

Eitan Glickman, Lihi Gordon |
"Our Omerico is home after 505 days of nightmarish suffering, our boy, our brother who became the son of all of Israel, is back," The family of Omer Shem Tov said on Saturday after his release from captivity. "We don't know all of the horror and will find out in time, but for now we can only hug him again and again. We thank the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us to have this moment and all those who worked in the negotiations and diplomatic efforts. Thank you to all of the family and our Omer's friends who never gave up or lost hope."
Omer was abducted from the Nova music festival along with Maya and Itay Regev who were released in the November 2023 deal. He was just 21 when he was taken.
Omer Shem Tov reunites with his parents
3 View gallery
רגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעיתרגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעית
Omer Shem Tov being released from captivity
(Photo: Ramadan Abed / Reuters)
3 View gallery
תושבי הרצליה מגיבים לשחרורו של החטוף עומר שם טוב, תושב העירתושבי הרצליה מגיבים לשחרורו של החטוף עומר שם טוב, תושב העיר
Cries of joy as Omer Shem Tov seen alive
(Photo: Yair sagi)


3 View gallery
קבלת הפנים שמחכה לעומר שם טוב בבית המשפחהקבלת הפנים שמחכה לעומר שם טוב בבית המשפחה
Welcom Home Omer, a sign on his families apartment block
(Photo: Lihi Gordon)
"We have to keep freeing the hostages. They are in hell and must be returned," Ilan, Maya and Itay's father said on Saturday. "This is closure for our kids but is partial only. We prayed for Omer who was withy Maya since they were small kids and was held with Itay for 54 days. Maya and Itay could not sleep last night. They are waiting for Omer."
Our lives mission was accomplished, Omer's father said as he waited to see his son. In Herzliya, Omer's hometown, crowds gathered to see his release and celebrate his return.
Families and friendsd happy to see Omer Shem Tov alive and released from captivity
(Ido Erez)

Omer will have his favorite dish waiting for him at the hospital when he arrives, curtesy of his grandmother after he told others in captivity that he missed her food.

