Trump administration divided on possible strike as Iran warns US it's 'skilled at war'

Iran’s leadership on Saturday escalated warnings to the United States against launching a military strike, as President Donald Trump weighs possible action amid internal debate in Washington and political pressure ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“America knows that Iran does not seek war, but is skilled in managing it,” said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker/AFP, KHAMENEI.IR/AFP )

In a post on X, Azizi warned: “Any reckless action against Iran will be met with a regrettable response. We will not yield to threats.” He attached an image showing Iranian missiles launched toward Israel in October 2024.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Tehran would withstand international pressure.

“We are capable of overcoming the current stage. Victory will belong to our resilient people,” Pezeshkian said. “We will not bow our heads despite pressure from world powers.”

Iranian media highlight military capabilities

Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency published multiple reports emphasizing the country’s military capabilities, amid Revolutionary Guard exercises in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars reported on what it described as Iran’s long-range air defense system operating from the sea. Press TV, in Hebrew-language posts on Telegram, released footage it said showed the country’s first long-range naval air defense system in use.

The messaging comes as the world awaits Trump’s decision on whether to order a strike on Iran.

Trump orders buildup as advisers debate

Trump has ordered a substantial buildup of U.S. forces in the Middle East and preparations for a possible air campaign that Reuters reported could last “several weeks.” The president has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if it does not agree to a new nuclear deal.

According to Reuters, Trump has not publicly laid out in detail why he might lead the United States into what would be its most aggressive action against Iran since 1979.

Iranian Navy drills

A senior White House official told Reuters that despite Trump’s rhetoric, there is no “unified support” within the administration to proceed with an attack.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said advisers are wary of sending a “distracted message” to undecided voters who are more concerned about the economy than foreign policy.

Another White House official told Reuters that Trump’s foreign policy “has directly translated into wins for the American people.”

“All of the President’s actions put America First — be it through making the entire world safer or bringing economic deliverables home to our country,” the official said.

Political risks ahead of midterms

November’s midterm elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress.

Reuters reported that some of Trump’s advisers want him to focus more heavily on economic issues, which polling shows remain top concerns for American voters. At a private briefing this week attended by Cabinet secretaries, economic issues were described as the top campaign priority. Trump did not attend, according to Reuters.

Republican strategist Rob Godfrey told Reuters that a prolonged conflict with Iran would pose political risks.

2 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

“The president has to keep in mind the political base that propelled him to the Republican nomination — three consecutive times — and that continues to stick by him is skeptical of foreign engagement and foreign entanglements because ending the era of ‘forever wars’ was an explicit campaign promise,” Godfrey said.

Trump reiterated Friday that Tehran “better negotiate a fair deal” regarding its nuclear program.

During the so-called “12-day war” in June, the United States targeted nuclear sites in Iran. Tehran has warned it would respond forcefully if attacked again.

A second White House official told Reuters that Trump “has been clear that he always prefers diplomacy, and that Iran should make a deal before it is too late,” adding that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon or the capacity to build one, and that they cannot enrich uranium.”

Polls show limited public appetite in the United States for another foreign war. Reuters noted that while foreign policy has historically not determined midterm outcomes, Trump’s large-scale military deployments — including aircraft carriers and warplanes sent to the Middle East — may narrow his room for maneuver if Iran does not make significant concessions.