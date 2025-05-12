First image of freed soldier Edan Alexander released; father calls him ‘handsome’

Unlike other hostages released in previous deals, Alexander wore an Adidas T-shirt rather than a military uniform. His father, Adi, watched the emotional handover from a plane that landed just as Alexander was transferred to the Red Cross. “I saw the photo—he’s handsome. The excitement is overwhelming,” Adi said. “He looks a bit thin and pale, but he’ll be fine. That’s my son. The first thing I’ll do is hug him. We’re having an out-of-body experience—I watched it all from the plane.”

3 View gallery Edan Alexander next to Hamas terrorists and Red Cross represenetative during his release

At the reception center on the Re’im military base, fresh clothes brought by his mother awaited him, along with a flag and hat from the Golani Brigade. U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage, is being released. Congratulations to his wonderful parents, family, and friends!"

Alexander’s grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, told Keshet News, “He’s surely happy to see his mother. Thank God. We’ve all been blessed—Yael (his mother) gets to hug him now. Adi (his father) and his siblings Mika and Roy are on their way to him. I’m happy. What does a grandmother want? For her grandson to be okay.”

3 View gallery Yael, the mother of Edan Alexander, at the initial reception point ( Photo: IDF )

She added, “I don’t know his condition. He’ll need to undergo medical checks like everyone else, but I’m hopeful. I imagine the reunion without a hospital—he just comes home like it’s a Friday, opens the door, and he’s happy and full of life. We’ll see him tonight—we’re going to the hospital to meet him.”

His grandfather, Baruch, added, “We’ll hug him—a lot. We’ll kiss him and welcome him with open arms.” He also addressed media reports suggesting Edan needed Red Cross assistance to walk, saying, “That’s not true. He drank a Coke, laughed, even used the restroom in Israel.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Alexander, who also holds American citizenship, was handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis without ceremony, unlike previous hostage releases, and then transferred to the IDF. As with other hostages, he was brought to the reception site in Re’im, where he will reunite with his family before being flown to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center for medical evaluations.

In an official statement Monday evening, Hamas called on President Trump to “continue your efforts to end this brutal war. We are ready to enter immediate negotiations for a comprehensive deal.”

The terror group claimed the release came after talks with the U.S. administration as part of broader mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire, open border crossings, and bring aid into Gaza. “This step follows important talks during which Hamas showed positivity and a high degree of flexibility,” the statement read. “Serious and responsible negotiations will yield results in freeing prisoners. However, continued aggression will prolong their suffering and may even cost them their lives.”