‘Rose was a fighter but also a peacemaker; combative yet sensitive, she truly had it all’

Atalanta-born Lubin made Aliyah in August 2021 and later settled in Kibbutz Sa'ad near the Gaza border which she helped defend from Hamas terrorists on October 7.

4 View gallery Rose Lubin

"Rose was determined to be here, she fought with her soul and from the moment she made up her mind, nothing could stop," her father David said. "Rose will remain a part of Israel and we will all carry her in our hearts, she was something extraordinary."

"Her parents say the decision to move was made after her first visit to Israel when she was still a child," said Ronit, a coordinator at Kibbutz Sa'ad, where Rose lived until her death. "Already at the age of five, every time she met new friends, she told them she could be their friend but only until the age of 18, because then she would move to Israel.

Everyone who knew her speaks of a sociable girl who cared deeply for others and loved life. "When you spoke to Rose, you felt she truly listened. She was the confidante everyone sought out," said Shahar, a member of Kibbutz Sa'ad.

"Rose always knew what she wanted and how to achieve it. She had boundless energy,"added Ronit.

4 View gallery Rose Lubin

From a young age, Rose was athletic; she was the only girl on her school's boxing team, performed in the cheerleading squad and had "a voice that could make you cry," her father recalled. "She was incredibly strong, constantly pushing herself to new mental heights."

After making Aliyah in 2021, Rose was warmly welcomed by Tamar and Idan James from Kibbutz Sa'ad, who became her surrogate family in Israel. They described her as a colorful and joyful girl. "We felt like we gained another daughter."

In their eulogy, they said, "It was a privilege to know her. Our angel. It's hard to believe we only knew her for two years. It feels like she has always been a part of our lives. Her loss deeply saddens us."

"Rose was 'adopted by the IDF' from when she started the recruitment process," Ronit explained.

In January 2022, she enlisted as a lone soldier and, after basic training, joined the Etzion Battalion of the Border Police in Jerusalem. Her commander praised her as a fighter in every sense, with a pleasant personality and a strong sense of Zionism that inspired her service. Unyielding, she focused on leading tasks and operations. Meanwhile, she completed a fitness instructor course, training both police officers and her fellow platoon members.

4 View gallery Lubin (left) at her basic training graduation ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Rose's platoon mates described her as a brave, professional, ethical, social, cheerful and kind-hearted fighter, always eager to help everyone. She was the first to volunteer for any mission in defense of the country. At her Border Police graduation ceremony, she was moved to tears of happiness and pride.

On October 7, Rose was at her home in Kibbutz Sa'ad, actively participating in the kibbutz's alert squad and defending it from Hamas terrorists. As the terrorists advanced, she armed herself and guarded the locked entrance gate alongside her peers to prevent any breaches.

In the early days of the war, she played a crucial role in evacuating nearby kibbutzim and securing ambulances. She later rejoined her platoon in Jerusalem to respond to any escalations in the Old City.

On November 6, Rose was killed in a stabbing attack by a terrorist near the Flower Gate of the Old City, at the entrance of the Shalem Police Station. A terrorist armed with a knife attacked her and Border Police cops stationed there. Her comrades responded by neutralizing the terrorist with gunfire.

4 View gallery Lubin speaks before an FIDF event ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

A few months before her passing, Rose delivered an emotional speech at the FIDF (Friends of the IDF) donation ceremony to rally support and donations for the IDF, which was very well-received.

Representatives from the organization mourned her loss, praising her courage and dedication to defending Israel, even in the face of great danger, as "truly inspirational." They noted, "She touched our hearts and will forever remain a symbol of bravery, courage and commitment."

"Rose was a fighter," Ronit reflected, "but also a peacemaker. A vegan and a Border Police officer, an athlete and a singer, combative yet sensitive. She truly had it all."