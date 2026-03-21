IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut as constant rocket fire hits northern Israel

The IDF said early Saturday it was striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, as rocket fire and suspected drone infiltrations triggered repeated sirens across northern Israel .

Alerts were activated in Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am and surrounding communities in the Galilee panhandle, as well as in the Rosh Pina area and earlier in Nahariya and the western Galilee.

1 View gallery ( Photo: FADEL itani / AFP )

Ahead of the strikes, the IDF issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents in several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Lailaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir and Shiyah. The statement said the military was targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and urged civilians to leave the areas immediately for their safety.

The military said the strikes focused on the Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold. There were no immediate reports of casualties.