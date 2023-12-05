Qatar leader accuses Israel of systematic, deliberate killing of innocents in Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful."

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful."

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful."

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," he said

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," he said

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," he said