Qatar leader accuses Israel of systematic, deliberate killing of innocents in Gaza

At summit attended by Muslim leaders, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani condemns international community's 'shameful' supposed inaction on stopping war

News agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
Qatar
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," he said
2 View gallery
אמיר קטאר שייח' תמים בן חמד אל-ת'אני פסגה הערבית-אסלאמית סעודיה ריאד ערב הסעודית אמיר קטאר שייח' תמים בן חמד אל-ת'אני פסגה הערבית-אסלאמית סעודיה ריאד ערב הסעודית
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
(Photo: Reuters)
The Qatari leader spoke to the leaders of Arab nations, who gathered in Doha on Tuesday. He said his country was working with both sides to repair the deal that enabled the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians. "But truces are not an alternative for a comprehensive cease-fire," he added.
Among participants in the summit in Doha were Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was considered a "guest of honor." Erdogan had repeatedly accused Israel in recent weeks of committing war crimes and genocide and called for an international investigation.
2 View gallery
יורש העצר של סעודיה מוחמד בן סלמאן, אמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אאל ת'אני, נשיא טורקיה רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן ב דוחאיורש העצר של סעודיה מוחמד בן סלמאן, אמיר קטאר תמים בן חמד אאל ת'אני, נשיא טורקיה רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן ב דוחא
Arab leaders meet in Qatar
(Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters)
While some Israeli politicians have been critical of Qatar, which mediates between Israel and Hamas, due to its financial support of the terrorist group, others view Doha as crucial in the negotiations.
National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi acknowledged Qatar's essential role and expressed gratitude for its assistance in the hostage release negotiations.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""