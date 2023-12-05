Qatar leader accuses Israel of systematic, deliberate killing of innocents in Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful."
Read more:
"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," he said
The Qatari leader spoke to the leaders of Arab nations, who gathered in Doha on Tuesday. He said his country was working with both sides to repair the deal that enabled the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians. "But truces are not an alternative for a comprehensive cease-fire," he added.
Among participants in the summit in Doha were Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was considered a "guest of honor." Erdogan had repeatedly accused Israel in recent weeks of committing war crimes and genocide and called for an international investigation.
While some Israeli politicians have been critical of Qatar, which mediates between Israel and Hamas, due to its financial support of the terrorist group, others view Doha as crucial in the negotiations.
National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi acknowledged Qatar's essential role and expressed gratitude for its assistance in the hostage release negotiations.