Hamas accuses Israel of delaying humanitarian aid, says will 'affect' hostage release Thursday, Israel: 'fake news'

A day before the scheduled release of Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger and another hostage - a man who is still alive, Israel is on high alert ahead of the transfer of the names from Hamas. According to the agreement, the terrorist organization is supposed to transfer on Wednesday the list of names of the hostages who will be released Thursday. In Israel; the families of the hostages are waiting with great anticipation to discover the name of the third hostage who will be released, assuming Hamas complies with the deal. However, the terrorist organization is now claiming that there are delays on the part of Israel in bringing aid to Gaza, and this "will affect the release of the hostages." Israel claims that these statements are "fake news."
Israeli authorities rejected statements by Hamas officials accusing Israel of delaying aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip under a cease-fire agreement in force since January 19. "This is totally fake news," a spokesman for COGAT, the Israeli body overseeing civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said after two Hamas officials told AFP that Israel was delaying the delivery of essential goods to the war-torn Palestinian territory.
"We warn that continued delays and failure to honor these (aid-related) clauses will affect the progress of the agreement, including the prisoner exchange," a Hamas source told AFP. Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the group had asked mediators to intervene.
Throughout the week it has been assumed that the hostage who will be released Thursday alongside Agam Berger and Arbel Yehoud is American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, partly due to a news report on NBC. However, there is no absolute certainty regarding the identity of the third hostage that Hamas will release as part of the "special" phase added to the agreement, as part of resolving the crisis of Arbel Yehoud's non-release and Israel's insistence on not withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza until her release was arranged. Another release is expected on Saturday, in which three living men are expected to be freed.
Meanwhile, ahead of the opening of negotiations on the second phase of the cease-fire deal - which is supposed to begin on the 16th day of the cease-fire according to the agreement, Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, arrived in Israel Wednesday and will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after visiting the Gaza Strip. Witkoff came to Israel from Saudi Arabia, where he was negotiating a comprehensive deal for the Middle East, which would include the implementation of the second phase of the cease-fire, the reconstruction of Gaza, and a path to normalization with Riyadh.
On Wednesday morning, the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed claimed that Witkoff had pledged to Netanyahu in a meeting they held before the cease-fire was announced to stall the reconstruction of the northern Gaza Strip and to postpone the entry of caravans there, until an agreement is reached on "plans that will provide security for the communities surrounding Gaza," according to the report.
The Qatari newspaper reported that the U.S. has formulated a plan that includes security projects that will ensure that Gaza will not pose a future threat to Israel. It was also reported that the U.S. commitments were intended to push Netanyahu to continue with the agreement, and to push Gazans to leave the strip for other countries by blocking and slowing the reconstruction of the northern Gaza Strip, and making the area uninhabitable for the long term. The report has no confirmation from another source.
Meanwhile, crowds of Gazans continue to make their way to the northern Gaza Strip. Very long traffic jams were recorded on Salah ad-Din Street, the length of the Gaza Strip, from its center to the checkpoint set up for cars on the Netzarim Corridor. According to Palestinian reports, 50 vehicles are entering the checkpoint per hour.
Trump's intention to remove the residents of the Gaza Strip in order to rebuild it continues to cause a stir in the Arab world. According to the Wall Street Journal, Egypt and Jordan - the countries where the American president intends to house those Palestinians - have joined Saudi Arabia in talks on an emergency meeting of the Arab League, at which the member states will present public opposition to the plan, and apply pressure on it to "change direction," according to Arab sources quoted in the report.
Egypt, reported the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, did not ask the Egyptian minister to respond publicly to the plan,and is exploring the possibility of limited demonstrations in protest of the plan, but has not made a final decision for fear that such demonstrations will ultimately be directed against the regime of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the State Department, Rubio made it clear to his Egyptian counterpart that it was important to ensure that Hamas could no longer control the Gaza Strip. Rubio also spoke a day earlier with Jordan's King Abdullah. The State Department did not specify whether the secretary spoke with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts about Trump's plan to keep Gazans out of the strip during reconstruciton.