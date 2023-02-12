Israeli security forces seal Jerusalem car-ramming terrorist's home

Jerusalem police forces, Border Police and military operated in East Jerusalem overnight Sunday to seal off the family home of Hossein Karaka, the terrorist who killed three in a

in the attack, was shot by an off-duty police officer and other officers who arrived at the scene quickly after the attack.

In the hours after the attack, the terrorist's relatives and family members were arrested, and their involvement and knowledge about the attack and his intentions were examined.

On Saturday night, the High Court of Justice extended the detention of two of the terrorist's brothers, who were detained for questioning. According to reports, Karaka’s wife has been released without any charges at the moment. The investigation of the attack is ongoing.

