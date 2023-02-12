Israeli security forces seal Jerusalem car-ramming terrorist's home

Jerusalem police forces, Border Police and military operated in East Jerusalem overnight Sunday to seal off the family home of Hossein Karaka, the terrorist who killed three in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem's Ramot.
Karaka, who killed two children in the attack, was shot by an off-duty police officer and other officers who arrived at the scene quickly after the attack.
In the hours after the attack, the terrorist's relatives and family members were arrested, and their involvement and knowledge about the attack and his intentions were examined.
On Saturday night, the High Court of Justice extended the detention of two of the terrorist's brothers, who were detained for questioning. According to reports, Karaka’s wife has been released without any charges at the moment. The investigation of the attack is ongoing.
Karaka's parent's home in A-Tor - where he previously lived in the past, and where the brothers live - was seized by police and security forces after it was evacuated of people and items. On Saturday night, all the house openings were sealed after receiving the required approvals and following the sealing order and confiscation of the house.
According to the Israeli military, the operation ended without incidents.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.