Schools closed, trains halted near Gaza border as war restarts

The IDF Home Front Command announced Tuesday overnight that schools in Israeli communities near Gaza would be closed after the Air Force began its aerial campaign against dozens of terror targets in the Strip. The decision was made following a late-night security assessment.
"As of 2:00 a.m., Home Front Command defensive guidelines have been updated," the statement read. "The Gaza border region will move from full operational status to a restricted level that does not allow educational activities." The military clarified that the directive applies only to this area, with no changes for other southern parts of the country.
Following the collapse of the cease-fire and the resumption of fighting — currently limited to airstrikes — the Home Front Command urged residents to "continue following official guidelines published via authorized channels."
Rail service between Ashkelon and Sderot was also suspended, with shuttle buses operating in its place. Israel Railways said service would resume once security clearance is granted.
The announcement came minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he and Defense Minister Israel Katz had "instructed the IDF to strike Hamas in Gaza with full force after the terror group repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals conveyed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators."
Following the Home Front Command's statement, the Education Ministry clarified that all educational and extracurricular activities in the affected area were suspended.