Lawmakers direct IDF to lower number of attacks on Beirut after Netanyahu-Biden talk

Decision comes after U.S. president asks to refrain from attacking Lebanon's capital amid fears escalations could expand scope of Israeli ground operation

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
IDF
Israel
War
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force hasn't conducted strikes on Beirut for three days following U.S. President Joe Biden's request to scale back operations in the area during his recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The slowing of attacks was directed by Israel's political echelon.
The last attack in the Lebanese capital targeted the city center, reportedly aiming at Wafiq Safa, a trusted confidant of the former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Dahieh about two weeks ago.
Strikes in Beirut
During Biden's conversation with Netanyahu, after a prolonged period of no communication between the two leaders, the U.S. president asked the prime minister to reduce the scale of Israeli strikes in Beirut. Israel has refrained from attacking the capital since.
Following the call with Biden, the Prime Minister's Office described Netanyahu's call with him as "businesslike. Israel always listens attentively to the issues raised by our ally, the United States, but the prime minister ultimately makes decisions based on Israel's national interests."
1 View gallery
בניינים הרוסים שנפגעו מתקיפה אווירית ישראלית במרכז ביירות, לבנוןבניינים הרוסים שנפגעו מתקיפה אווירית ישראלית במרכז ביירות, לבנון
Israeli strike in Beirut
(Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Regarding coordination with the U.S., the Prime Minister's Office said: "There is ongoing communication with them and we listen to their concerns, just as we explain our perspective and analysis. Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect itself."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""