Lawmakers direct IDF to lower number of attacks on Beirut after Netanyahu-Biden talk

The Israeli Air Force hasn't conducted strikes on Beirut for three days following U.S. President Joe Biden's request to scale back operations in the area during his recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The slowing of attacks was directed by Israel's political echelon.
The last attack in the Lebanese capital targeted the city center, reportedly aiming at Wafiq Safa, a trusted confidant of the former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Dahieh about two weeks ago.
During Biden's conversation with Netanyahu, after a prolonged period of no communication between the two leaders, the U.S. president asked the prime minister to reduce the scale of Israeli strikes in Beirut. Israel has refrained from attacking the capital since.
Following the call with Biden, the Prime Minister's Office described Netanyahu's call with him as "businesslike. Israel always listens attentively to the issues raised by our ally, the United States, but the prime minister ultimately makes decisions based on Israel's national interests."
Regarding coordination with the U.S., the Prime Minister's Office said: "There is ongoing communication with them and we listen to their concerns, just as we explain our perspective and analysis. Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect itself."
