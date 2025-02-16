1,600 heavy bombs from US: The arms shipment released by Trump has arrived in Israel | This is what it looks like

A shipment of MK-84 heavy munitions arrived in Israel from the US and was transferred to Air Force bases in the country. 'Represents a significant asset,' said the defense minister, who thanked the Trump administration for the 'unwavering support of the State of Israel'; Another shipment is now on its way to Israel, now that the embargo has been lifted - 132 D9 bulldozers