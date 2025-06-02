Concern in Israel over US administration shakeup of pro-Israel officials

Israeli officials are expressing growing concern over a series of unexpected personnel changes within the U.S. administration, particularly involving individuals widely seen as strongly supportive of Israel.

The reshuffling comes amid rising tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a potential strike on Iran and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Two senior officials recently removed from their posts are Merav Ceren, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who was only recently appointed as head of the Iran and Israel portfolio at the National Security Council, and Eric Trager, who oversees the Middle East and North Africa.

Both had been appointed by former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, a staunch supporter of Israel, who was himself dismissed by Trump . Their removal was reportedly carried out by Waltz’s successor, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Another high-profile figure expected to depart is Morgan Ortagus, deputy to special envoy Steve Witkoff and the official handling the Lebanon portfolio. Sources say her departure is not voluntary.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday on speculation surrounding Ortagus’ future. Citing sources linked to the U.S. embassy in Beirut, the report said Ortagus had recently sought a promotion to a more senior regional post, hoping to take over the Syria portfolio from Thomas Barrack. She is reportedly still awaiting a decision. The paper noted she had “completed her interim mission” and that her responsibilities would soon be reassigned.

Potential successors to Ortagus include Joel Rayburn, or possibly Barrack himself, who may add Lebanon to his existing Syria mandate. The name of Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos, father-in-law of Tiffany Trump, was also mentioned as a possible candidate.

“It is unclear whether her replacement will build on Ortagus’ understandings or adopt a new policy that resets the file,” Al-Akhbar reported. “The Lebanese file has been downgraded in U.S. priorities, with Syria now taking center stage.”

Meanwhile, American sources confirmed to Lebanon’s MTV network that Ortagus has been dismissed. “The reasons are professional, not related to the Lebanon issue, but stem from her working relationships within the State Department,” one source said. Her upcoming visit to Beirut has reportedly been canceled, and Rayburn is expected to be named assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, taking responsibility for Lebanon.

The sources added that Ortagus will not be promoted or assigned to any foreign missions, either in the Middle East or elsewhere. Instead, she is expected to be reassigned to internal tasks within the State Department and will have no further role in Witkoff’s team.

Israeli sources familiar with U.S.-Israel relations believe that the spate of removals is driven by Trump’s “America First” agenda. According to those sources, the shakeup is not specifically aimed at Israel but reflects a broader effort to curb foreign influence across the board.

They stress that the dismissals were not a result of the officials' views on Israel, but rather part of Trump’s ongoing attempt to weaken the National Security Council and consolidate control of U.S. foreign policy in his own hands. This, they say, explains why Trump has left the national security advisor post vacant, with Rubio assuming the responsibilities instead.

The choice of Rubio to remove the two officials has raised eyebrows, given his well-established pro-Israel record. However, insiders note that while Rubio remains supportive of Israel, he is not as closely aligned with the Israeli agenda as his predecessor, Waltz. Above all, they describe Rubio as pragmatic and attuned to the prevailing political winds in Washington. Ultimately, sources say, the push to remove pro-Israel figures is being led by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and Vice President JD Vance.

Officials following the issue do not rule out the possibility that more pro-Israel officials may be removed. In the Trump administration, they note, decisions often come abruptly. These removals are not occurring in a vacuum, but rather reflect a broader distancing between Jerusalem and the Trump administration, which appears to be pursuing its own strategic calculus.

Netanyahu has reportedly confided in closed-door discussions with his confidant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, that he misjudged the direction the U.S. was taking on Israel and the broader Middle East.

Senior Israeli officials said Netanyahu did not hide his disappointment with Dermer. “Dermer misread the situation; he was convinced the U.S. would never turn against us,” said one source. “He failed to anticipate the shift in U.S. policy toward Israel. Even now, Dermer still believes the U.S. will remain supportive and maintain coordination, but the truth is, he’s lost his bearings.”

According to those officials, Netanyahu is deeply troubled by developments in Washington, particularly the growing influence of the separatist “White Woke” current within Trump’s orbit, and by figures like conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

“These are dangerous people influencing President Trump,” one senior official said. “They are sowing suspicion toward Israel and telling Trump that Israel is trying to drag the U.S. into war. This is the new America, and it’s deeply concerning to Netanyahu.”

The Prime Minister’s Office has denied reports that Netanyahu criticized Dermer, calling them “fake news.” However, others familiar with the matter say Dermer is operating in a guerrilla-like fashion, running one of the government’s most sensitive and critical diplomatic portfolios with a very small team. “He doesn’t involve anyone, and it’s now clear that something isn’t working in the Netanyahu-Trump relationship. Something is off,” one source said.