Eliya Cohen finally free

Eliya Cohen was released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after being held hostage for 505 days since his abduction during the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7.
cHe reunites with his parents and partner Ziv, who was with him at the Nova music festival and who survived. Eliya may not have known that Ziv whom he intended to propose marriage to, was alive.
He was taken by the terrorists along with Hersh Polin-Goldberg, Alon Ohel and Or Levy from a shelter, later dubbed the "shelter of death," that had been attacked by the terrorists who hurled grenades into it.
Hersh was executed by Hamas terrorists in a tunnel in Rafah last August along with five other hostages.
Or was released last week as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal and the first sign of life was received from Ohel who is still being held in Gaza.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Friends gathered at Ziv's home waiting to see Eliya alive after nearly a year and a half as a captive of Hamas. He was paraded onto the makeshift stage in central Gaza, appearing much thinner and paler but alive.
"Our hears are beating again," friends a families said as they began to celebrate Eliya's release.