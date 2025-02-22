Eliya Cohen finally free

Released hostage treunites with his parents and with Ziv his partner who survived the massacre; friends cheer in releif as they see him released from Hamas captivity   

Sivan Hilaie, Roy Rubinstein |
Related Topics
October 7
Massacre
Hostage deal
Hamas
Cease-fire
Nova music festival
Eliya Cohen was released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after being held hostage for 505 days since his abduction during the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7.
cHe reunites with his parents and partner Ziv, who was with him at the Nova music festival and who survived. Eliya may not have known that Ziv whom he intended to propose marriage to, was alive.
3 View gallery
רגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעיתרגעי שחרור החטופים בפעימה השביעית
Eliay Cohen released from Hamas capritivty
(Photo:Ramadan Abed / Reuters)
3 View gallery
חברים של אליה כהן חוגגים את שחרורוחברים של אליה כהן חוגגים את שחרורו
Friends of Eliya Cohen celebrate his release from captivity
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
He was taken by the terrorists along with Hersh Polin-Goldberg, Alon Ohel and Or Levy from a shelter, later dubbed the "shelter of death," that had been attacked by the terrorists who hurled grenades into it.
Hersh was executed by Hamas terrorists in a tunnel in Rafah last August along with five other hostages.
Or was released last week as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal and the first sign of life was received from Ohel who is still being held in Gaza.
Friends of Eliya Cohen celebrate his release from captivity
(SIvan Hilaie, Yariv Katz)
3 View gallery
עמוד מיוחד: החטופיםעמוד מיוחד: החטופים
Eliya Cohen
Friends gathered at Ziv's home waiting to see Eliya alive after nearly a year and a half as a captive of Hamas. He was paraded onto the makeshift stage in central Gaza, appearing much thinner and paler but alive.
"Our hears are beating again," friends a families said as they began to celebrate Eliya's release.

