Most Brazilians favor closer ties with Israel despite diplomatic rupture, poll shows

A new national survey in Brazil shows strong public support for closer relations with Israel, despite an ongoing diplomatic rift marked by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva being declared persona non grata by Jerusalem and Brazil’s refusal to accept Israel’s ambassador-designate.
The poll, conducted by AtlasIntel for StandWithUs Brazil and based on responses from 1,812 adults, found that 64% of Brazilians believe their government is too distant from Israel and should strengthen ties. The survey, which has a margin of error of 2%, indicates a significant disconnect between federal policy and public sentiment.
The political crisis escalated in February 2024 after Lula compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to the Holocaust, prompting Israel to label him persona non grata and Brazil to recall its ambassador. Tensions deepened in August 2025 when Brazil declined to accredit Israeli envoy Gali Dagan, effectively downgrading diplomatic relations.
According to the survey results, 70.6% of Brazilians say the Oct. 7 massacre was unjustified, and 61% classify Hamas as a terrorist organization — a position the Brazilian government has avoided taking. Only 1.8% support a single Palestinian state replacing Israel, while 39.2% favor a two-state solution and 33.9% support renewed negotiations.
Opinions split sharply along political lines: Lula supporters tend to align with the Palestinian cause, while opposition voters show greater sympathy toward Israel. Among Evangelicals, support for Israel is even more pronounced, with 89.5% calling the Oct. 7 attack unjustified and 86.1% opposing Brazil’s support for the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
André Lajst, CEO of StandWithUs Brazil, said the findings demonstrate that Brazilians “care about Israel, want to see Brazil closer to Israel and completely reject Hamas’ actions,” adding that the public supports Israel’s existence alongside eventual Palestinian autonomy through a peace agreement.
The report highlights widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s diplomatic approach, even as Brazil experiences deep political polarization. Yet, the survey suggests a broad rejection of more extreme positions, with most respondents favoring moderate or negotiated outcomes.