Trump continues to engage in talks with Hamas, seeking end to Gaza war, White House says

President Donald Trump's administration is continuing to engage with all parties involved in the war in the Gaza Strip, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Monday, following direct talks between Hamas and Washington that led to the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander .

“The president wants the war in Gaza to end,” Leavitt told reporters during a briefing, adding that Trump personally delivered a direct demand to Hamas for the release of all hostages held in the enclave for nearly 600 days. “The president continues, not just through his team but personally, to speak with the parties involved. He made it clear to Hamas that he wants to see all hostages freed,” she said.

2 View gallery Khalil al-Hayya, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov, Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP, Bashar TALEB / AFP, Carlos Osorio/AP, Alex Kolomoisky )

Leavitt summarized Trump’s foreign policy doctrine in two words: “America First,” emphasizing that “the American people and taxpayers come first.” She said this principle underpins the administration’s efforts to bring an end to wars in both Israel and Ukraine. “With regard to Israel and Gaza, President Trump and his national security team continue to engage with both sides. His goal is not only to save money, but to save lives,” she added.

Last week, Hamas released soldier Edan Alexander, an American citizen, after what the group said were direct negotiations with the Trump administration. Hamas called the release “one of the steps” toward reaching a ceasefire in Gaza that would include reopening crossings and allowing humanitarian aid into the territory. Israel was not involved in the talks and did not release any prisoners in exchange.

2 View gallery Adam Boehler and Edan Alexander ( Photo: via X )

U.S. officials clarified that the release of Alexander did not come at the expense of other hostages, but reflected a commitment to the last known American citizen held by Hamas. The administration hopes the move could pave the way for a broader agreement to secure the release of remaining captives.