Israel Police hail Zili, elite unit K-9 dog killed in West Bank raid

A dog belonging to the elite Yamam counterterrorism police unit was killed by Palestinian terrorists during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday morning, Israel Police said.
"Zili was a true four-legged warrior," said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in a statement eulogizing the veteran K-9 dog.
Zili, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed by Palestinian gunmen after he was sent to look for a terror suspect barricading himself in a Nablus home. The suspect, Ibrahim al-Nablusi, was also killed in a three-hour siege of the building along with two other Palestinian gunmen.
"Zilli took part in hundreds of Yamam operations in recent years, and this morning he probably saved the lives of the soldiers," the police chief said. "We will continue our uncompromising fight against terrorism and we will increase our activities as long as there's a threat to Israeli citizens or security forces."
Prime Minister Yair Lapid also praised Zili.
"Nine-year-old Zilli was part of the unit, he was loved and a true professional," Lapid said. "He will be missed by the unit, by dog trainers and by the fighters he accompanied on operational activity so many times."
According to the police, one of the most notable operations Zili took part in was the 2019 arrest of a Palestinian man who later pleaded guilty to the murder and rape of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem.
At the time, Zili was sent into a high-store building in the West Bank city of Ramallah and neutralized Arafat Irfayia until the Yamam officers arrived.