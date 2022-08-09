Channels
Zili during the 2019 bust of Arafat Irfayia
Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson
Zili the veteran Yamam K-9 dog

Israel Police hail Zili, elite unit K-9 dog killed in West Bank raid

Police chief eulogizes 'true four-legged warrior' who was killed in action by Palestinian terrorists; 'he was loved and a true professional, he will be missed by the whole unit,' PM says

Meir Turgeman |
Published: 08.09.22, 17:59
A dog belonging to the elite Yamam counterterrorism police unit was killed by Palestinian terrorists during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday morning, Israel Police said.
    • "Zili was a true four-legged warrior," said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in a statement eulogizing the veteran K-9 dog.
    2 View gallery
    הכלב זילי שנהרג יחד עם לוחם ימ"מ    הכלב זילי שנהרג יחד עם לוחם ימ"מ
    Zili the veteran Yamam K-9 dog
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Zili, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed by Palestinian gunmen after he was sent to look for a terror suspect barricading himself in a Nablus home. The suspect, Ibrahim al-Nablusi, was also killed in a three-hour siege of the building along with two other Palestinian gunmen.
    "Zilli took part in hundreds of Yamam operations in recent years, and this morning he probably saved the lives of the soldiers," the police chief said. "We will continue our uncompromising fight against terrorism and we will increase our activities as long as there's a threat to Israeli citizens or security forces."
    Zili in action during 2019 bust of Palestinian terror suspect Arafat Irfayia
    (Video: CCTV)
    Prime Minister Yair Lapid also praised Zili.
    "Nine-year-old Zilli was part of the unit, he was loved and a true professional," Lapid said. "He will be missed by the unit, by dog trainers and by the fighters he accompanied on operational activity so many times."
    2 View gallery
    זילי הכלב לאחר לכידת רוצח אורי אנסבכר    זילי הכלב לאחר לכידת רוצח אורי אנסבכר
    Zili during the 2019 bust of Arafat Irfayia
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    According to the police, one of the most notable operations Zili took part in was the 2019 arrest of a Palestinian man who later pleaded guilty to the murder and rape of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem.
    At the time, Zili was sent into a high-store building in the West Bank city of Ramallah and neutralized Arafat Irfayia until the Yamam officers arrived.
