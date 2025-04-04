Israel eyes Gaza’s future: Hostages, Hamas eradication and Trump’s vision

On Friday, a senior Israeli official revealed that cracks are beginning to form within Hamas as Israel resumes fighting and negotiates under fire. "There’s a rift between Hamas leaders abroad and those inside Gaza, as well as between the north and south," said the official, emphasizing that Israel remains committed to eliminating Hamas and rescuing hostages.
The official dismissed claims that Israel should have agreed to a deal releasing all remaining hostages before renewing military action. "This is a deception tactic," he said, explaining that Hamas seeks to dictate terms rather than cooperate. He noted that Israel is prepared to discuss the next phase of negotiations but will continue to act militarily in the meantime.
Regarding the future of Gaza, the official reiterated Israel’s position: "In the end, there will be no Hamas in Gaza, and no Iranian bases within striking distance of our cities." He added that Israel is working on a large-scale voluntary emigration plan for Gaza residents, based on Trump’s Gaza vision. "This isn’t about small-scale movement. It’s about significant, voluntary departures. We’re in talks with several countries, offering strategic benefits in exchange for their agreement." He emphasized that, during an initial transitional period, Israel may need to maintain control of Gaza but hopes to bring in Gulf states to manage the territory. Regardless, security responsibility will remain solely with Israel.
The official also spoke about hostages, sharing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is personally engaging with families. "It’s incredibly difficult. Families are begging for their children. Some are in a very emotional state. The Prime Minister is looking for every possible path to achieve their release," he said. The official also revealed that, at the start of the war, some security officials doubted any hostages could be rescued, but Netanyahu insisted it was possible through a combination of military pressure and diplomacy. "So far, we’ve rescued 147 hostages alive. At least 21 are still alive, while 36 have been killed," he explained.
The Qatar-Gate angle
Addressing accusations that Netanyahu initiated Qatari funding to Hamas, the official clarified that the transfers began under former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and were later supported by all Israeli security organizations to prevent a humanitarian collapse in Gaza. "This funding replaced financial aid once provided by the Palestinian Authority, which Mahmoud Abbas cut off. The idea was to prevent a humanitarian disaster, not to buy serenity," he said. The official added that Hamas’ October 7 attacks were carried out with basic weapons like pickup trucks and rifles, not infrastructure funded by Qatari money, which was instead used to build underground barriers.
When discussing Iran, the official expressed doubt that diplomacy would prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. "We want to ensure Iran never gets nuclear weapons. Whether a diplomatic solution is possible, I’m doubtful," he said, referencing past examples like Libya and Ukraine.
The official also addressed tensions with Turkey, explaining that while Israel is not seeking conflict, it opposes any Turkish presence near its borders. "We hope Ankara doesn’t want a confrontation either, but we won’t allow a Turkish foothold near us," he said. He added that Netanyahu raised concerns about Turkey’s influence in Syria during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
The conversation also touched on Hungary’s recent decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which the official described as a significant step in the fight against the court’s "corrupt practices." He accused ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan of targeting Israel to deflect sexual harassment allegations against himself, claiming, "Just weeks before issuing arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, Khan faced harassment accusations. Attacking Israel and its Prime Minister was a way to distract from his own misconduct." The official warned that Khan is considering issuing further arrest warrants against Israeli officials, calling the ICC "a distortion of justice and a threat to our right to self-defense."
Finally, the official highlighted Israel’s efforts to increase ammunition production, particularly for 120mm tank shells and 155mm artillery. "We’re working with other countries and Israeli companies to expand production and rebuild our stockpiles," he said. The war in Ukraine has created global shortages, but Israel is determined to overcome these challenges. "This ammunition isn’t just about firepower—it saves soldiers' lives. It allows us to warn civilians before attacks and then strike effectively," he explained, emphasizing the importance of preparing for future conflicts.