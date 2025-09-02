IDF chief vows: ‘We want nothing less than decisive victory’

Amid the large-scale call-up of tens of thousands of reservists under Emergency Order 8 ahead of the Gaza city offensive, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Nahshonim base in central Israel on Tuesday to meet with reservists from the 11th Brigade (“Yiftach”).
“We are going to intensify and deepen our operation, which is why we called you,” Zamir told the troops, responding to cabinet criticism that he is not pushing for a decisive victory. “Nowhere is the IDF offering anything short of a decisive victory. We will not stop the war until we defeat the enemy.”
The visit included Maj. Gen. Yoav Bruner, commander of the 99th Division, and Brigade 11’s commander. Zamir spoke with the reservists who had reported in that morning, as well as personnel from the Technology and Logistics Directorate responsible for their processing, praising their contributions during the war.
“Our enemies across the Middle East, on October 7 and afterward, united to harm us and destroy us,” Zamir said. “We act against all of them, constantly, without pause. We strike, destroy, defeat, and win. Hamas will have nowhere to hide. Wherever we locate them, whether senior or low-ranking, we hit everyone, continuously.”
He added, “We are preparing for the continuation of the war. We are intensifying and deepening our operation, which is why we called you. The maneuver in Gaza has already begun — no doubt about it. We are entering areas that were previously untouched, operating there with strength, power, courage, and extraordinary spirit.”
Zamir continued: “I want to say this: nowhere is the IDF offering anything short of a decisive outcome. We will not stop the war until this enemy is defeated. So go, succeed, and know that you have my full appreciation, that of the IDF, and all the citizens of Israel, for what you’ve done, the extraordinary mobilization here, and all you will still accomplish. Thank you and good luck to everyone.”
The comments come after Zamir clashed with ministers at the political-security cabinet on Sunday, who criticized him for not pursuing victory aggressively enough. Zamir shot back, reminding them that some held office during Hamas’s October 7 surprise terror attack nearly two years ago.