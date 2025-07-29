Smotrich says Hamas will not reach aid, hints at plan for Jewish settlements in Gaza

Minister explains remaining in coalition by 'great things' to come, says there is more opportunity than in the areas left by Israel in 2005; despite claiming aid would not reach Hamas, IDF posts images of armed terrorists taking over aid truck, threatening Gazans 

Yoav Zitun, Nina Fox, Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Settlements
Bezalel Smotrich
Hamas
humanitarian aid
Gaza Strip
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that he intends to stay in the government despite the introduction of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after threatening that his party would leave the coalition if even one grain of flour were to be delivered.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Saturday to open passages and increase aid deliveries into Gaza following the international outrage and criticism of Israel's handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the persistent reports of hunger in the Strip. Netanyahu even approved use of the air force to drop aid packages into Gaza's more populated areas.
2 View gallery
השר סמוטריץ' על הכנסת סיוע הומינטרי לרצועת עזההשר סמוטריץ' על הכנסת סיוע הומינטרי לרצועת עזה
Bezalel Smotrich
(Photo: Gush Katif org. )
Armed Hamas terrorists take over aid truck in Gaza
(IDF)

"No one in the world would allow us to starve two million civilians, so we must allow aid to be brought in to the Strip, he said, but it must not reach Hamas."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
But despite his statement, the IDF released images on Tuesday that showed Hamas terrorists taking control of aid trucks, threatening civilians with their weapons.
2 View gallery
תיעוד של מחבלי חמאס חמושים בוזזים את הסיוע ההומניטריתיעוד של מחבלי חמאס חמושים בוזזים את הסיוע ההומניטרי
Armed Hamas terrorists take over aid truck in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Smortrich explained his policy shift by laying out his ambition to establish Jewish settlements throughout the Strip. Returning to the areas previously settled is too little, he said. "If I am still in the government, one can assume that great things are about to happen, making this disgrace worthwhile," he said.
Smotrich spoke to a forum of settlers promoting the renewal of settlements in Gaza and said he rejects claims that Israel should disconnect from Gaza. 'This is part of the greater Israel," he said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""