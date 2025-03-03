IDF strikes military compounds in northern Syria

The IDF confirmed on Monday that it targeted a military site in Qardaha, in the mountains of Latakia province, northwest Syria, where weapons belonging to the previous regime were stored.

According to an IDF statement, the attack was carried out "due to recent developments in the area." The statement added that the IDF continues to monitor the situation in Syria and will take all necessary measures to protect Israeli citizens.

2 View gallery Israeli airstrike in Tartus

Syrian sources said the raids struck three former Syrian army assets, a radar station north of the city, weapons depot and a berth near Syria's Mediterranean port of Tartus, which is a driving distance away from Latakia.

Syrian state news agency SANA also confirmed the strikes in the vicinity of Tartus, which it said caused no casualties.

Prior to the attack, the IDF reportedly sent SMS warnings to residents along Syria’s coastal region, urging them to "stay away from gathering sites of terrorists."

Roughly two hours after the Tartus strike, Al Jazeera reported another Israeli attack in the Janta area, near the Syria-Lebanon border. The IDF has previously carried out strikes in this region to prevent arms smuggling by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on recent statements by Israeli leaders extending IDF protection over Syria’s Druze community against government forces and the demilitarization of the southern border region. Without mentioning Israel by name, Erdogan said, "Those who seek to benefit from Syria’s instability must know they will not achieve their goals. We will not allow Syria to be divided as they envision."

His remarks followed warnings issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday, cautioning the Syrian government against harming the Druze population in the city of Jaramana, near Damascus. "We will not allow the extremist Islamic regime in Syria to harm the Druze. If they do, they will face consequences," the two officials warned.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

Since the fall of the regime of former president Bashar Assad, Israel has maintained ties with Syria’s Druze community. The Foreign Ministry recently delivered 8,000 humanitarian aid packages to Syrian Druze, each valued at 300 shekels (approximately $80).

The Israeli warning to Syria came against the backdrop of escalating clashes in Jaramana between government forces and Druze armed groups. Arab media reported that Syrian government security forces launched an operation around the city after one of their members was killed by gunmen.

A Druze resident of Jaramana described the situation as "very dire" and called on Israel to intervene. Speaking to Ynet, he said, "We need Israel to act as soon as possible. We cannot live in an Islamic state, and we do not want one. The situation is terrible—there is no water or electricity. We buy drinking water, and we stay up at night to protect our families."

Despite Syria’s change in leadership, Israel continues to carry out strikes across the country. Under the Assad regime, Israeli attacks targeted Iranian entrenchment efforts as well as Syrian military infrastructure. In recent days, Israel has reportedly conveyed to Syria’s new leadership that it expects the border region—from Damascus southward—to remain demilitarized.

"Any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations to establish a presence in the southern security zone will be met with fire," Defense Minister Katz warned following Israel’s latest strikes.