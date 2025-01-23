Afghan migrant behind fatal stabbing attack kiling a child and a man in Germany

A 28-year-old Afghan migrant was behind the fatal stabbing attack in Germany on Wednesday, killing a toddler and a man in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria. The attacker targeted a group of children in a park midday, resulting in the deaths of a 2-year-old Moroccan boy and a 41-year-old German man who tried to intervene.
A Syrian girl and two adults were injured and hospitalized. German authorities arrested the assailant after a 12-minute chase. The motive remains unclear, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the attack "an unbelievable act of terror."
The attacker, an asylum seeker slated for deportation, had evaded bureaucratic processes. He had previously been brought before authorities three times for violent assaults, referred for psychiatric evaluation and released.
Arriving in Germany in late 2022, he applied for asylum in early 2023. His request was denied, but authorities closed his case after he claimed he would leave voluntarily — a promise that wasn’t enforced.
He continued living in refugee housing. A search of his room revealed no signs of religious radicalization but medications indicated mental health issues.
The incident deals a significant blow to Germany's centrist parties, just a month before federal elections, as voter support increasingly shifts toward the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Immigration is expected to dominate campaign discussions amid rising violence linked to migrants.
A series of knife attacks by Syrian and Afghan migrants has already prompted the German government to decide on deporting offenders to their home countries. Three weeks ago, a Syrian migrant stabbed two men in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood, leaving one critically injured.
Chancellor Scholz expressed frustration after the Aschaffenburg attack, saying: "I am sick of seeing such acts of violence occurring in our country every few weeks, by perpetrators who have actually come here to find protection here. Tolerance shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness in such cases. Authorities must explain why this attacker was still in Germany. Talking isn’t enough — we need action."
Peter Neumann, an expert on Islamic terrorism and radicalization, posted on his X account, writing: "In my opinion, the horrific attack in Aschaffenburg is the result of a broken system that keeps large numbers of young men in refugee shelters for years. This leads to radicalization, violent crime and mental health issues. No one benefits — not society, nor asylum seekers who genuinely need help."
He added, "Society and politics face a choice: either we commit to integrating migrants with greater effort, as we’ve said we can, or we acknowledge that we can’t and change the system. Either way, this cannot continue."