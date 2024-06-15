Israel's standing in Latin America shaken amid growing hostility

Historically, Latin America has always supported Israel, both politically and in terms of public opinion. Even today, following the events of October 7, there is admiration for Israel on the continent. However, a series of government changes has led to the emergence of anti-Israel stances among leaders in several key countries, most notably Brazil.

Recent discouraging signs include Brazil recalling its ambassador , Chile joining South Africa’s petition at The Hague and Colombia announcing the suspension of coal exports to Israel . However, not everything is bleak. There are positive aspects for Israel on the continent, particularly with the attitude of Argentina’s new president . This is the current landscape in Latin America.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva

Latin American countries played a decisive role in supporting the 1947 United Nations partition plan that led to the establishment of Israel, with 13 of them voting in favor. Streets in Jerusalem, such as Guatemala Street, Brazil Street, Costa Rica Street and Mexico Street, are named after these countries for a reason.

Soccer, coffee and backpackers – there is much in common between Israel and the continent, fostering mutual affinity. Over the years, there have always been relations between Latin American countries and Israel, except for Venezuela, which severed ties in 2009. Unlike Africa, Latin American countries did not cut relations with Israel after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the oil embargo.

Currently, the continent is experiencing a pendulum effect – countries are less ideological than in the past and are undergoing frequent government changes due to public discontent. For example, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, while leading a leftist government, is less ideological than before. This phenomenon has created a dichotomy between pro-Israel and anti-Israel governments, though this division is not reflected in public opinion.

Chile is a classic example of this dynamic. Gabriel Boric, a radical left-wing president, is anti-Israel but rational, in contrast to Colombian President Gustavo Petro. For years, Chile has grappled with the presence of a Palestinian community of 200,000 to 300,000 people – the largest outside the Palestinian territories – which is mostly Christian and not composed of refugees. This community is highly vocal against Israel.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

The Palestinian Christians have a strong lobby in Chilean politics, even having their own soccer team, Palestino. With their support, President Boric has forged an anti-Israel front since taking office two years ago. The most notable incident occurred in September 2022 when Boric refused to accept the credentials of Israeli Ambassador to Chile Gil Artzyeli. This decision stemmed from misinformation, fueled by Chilean outrage over the "killing of a Palestinian teenager by IDF fire," which was later found to be incorrect.

Since then, Chile has been marked as a problematic country by Israel, but this does not hinder security, economic and scientific relations. There is support for Israel within parts of the Chilean Congress, but the vocal Palestinian community has managed to thwart attempts to sign a free trade agreement. This difficulty persisted even during the tenure of former president Sebastián Piñera, who died in a helicopter crash in February. Piñera visited Israel twice and during the COVID-19 pandemic received briefings from Israel on how to help Chile overcome the crisis.

In Chile, many voices, including politicians and journalists, call for the expulsion of Ambassador Artzyeli. The country has witnessed large anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, as well as university boycotts. Overall, the situation for the Jewish community in Chile is very uncomfortable. Moreover, Chile has joined South Africa’s opinion in its petition against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of genocide.

For the first time in 200 years, Colombia has a leftist government led by Gustavo Petro, a 64-year-old former guerrilla activist elected in a protest vote. The Colombian people wanted change but ended up with a president who is causing them endless problems. The country's growth is stagnant, stadiums echo with chants of "Petro, go away," and in his dire situation, Petro seeks scapegoats, with Israel being a prime target for his animosity.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

On May 1, Petro announced the severance of relations with Israel , catching even his own Foreign Ministry off guard. However, despite this declaration, the embassies remain open. This impulsive move was later clarified by Colombia, stating that they would maintain a consular presence in Israel. There was talk of downgrading the diplomatic relations between the two countries, but Colombia values its embassy due to the presence of many Colombian expatriate workers and a Colombian-Palestinian community that it supports. Additionally, Israel sells a significant amount of arms to Colombia.

President Petro also announced a suspension of coal exports to Israel "as long as it commits genocide against Palestinians," but this threat is likely to backfire. It turns out that the coal trade is not conducted directly between the two countries but through international agreements. Israel is exploring other sources for coal, purchasing from other problematic countries like South Africa and Russia.

In Israel, Petro's threat to suspend coal exports is viewed with skepticism, as it could harm Colombia's credit rating due to the breach of international contracts, exposing the country to legal action. Israel is considering retaliatory measures, including delaying defense exports to Colombia. However, the Colombian military has paid advances on many deals, leading Israel to avoid giving them an excuse to breach contracts. Israeli officials say Petro "lives in a glass house and throws stones, continuing with terrible anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric."

Another country with seemingly deteriorating relations with Israel is Honduras, considered an underdeveloped nation. While it has recalled its ambassador for consultations, it continues to maintain an embassy in Jerusalem , funded by Israel as per their agreement. Despite rhetorical statements against Israel from Honduras, there doesn't appear to be a significant change in the actual relations.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro

Among Latin American countries, Brazil is the most important and largest, making Israel very cautious not to damage its relations with it. Since the outbreak of the war, Brazil has frequently criticized Israel, with President Lula making several unfortunate remarks, including a comparison between Israel and Adolf Hitler . This led to the Brazilian ambassador being reprimanded and humiliated at Yad Vashem. Following a stern conversation with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Brazil recalled its ambassador for consultations. Late last month, the ambassador packed up his things in Israel and was appointed Brazil’s envoy to Geneva.

Currently, there are four Latin American countries without ambassadors in Israel: Colombia, Chile, Honduras and Brazil. Their ambassadors were recalled for consultations and have not returned. Bolivia also severed relations with Israel shortly after October 7, but there were almost no relations between the two countries even before that.

In the Caribbean, three countries have recognized a Palestinian state: the Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Mexico recognized the State of Palestine a long time ago. Belize announced it was severing honorary consular relations; the certificate of its honorary consul in Israel was revoked, and the title of Israel’s honorary consul in Belize was also withdrawn.

Mexico consistently maintains a policy of neutrality and non-interference in other nations' conflicts, adhering to a doctrine of neutrality and non-intervention. However, its government is not particularly friendly toward Israel. Initially condemning the events of October 7, Mexico later retracted its statement.

While it rarely comments on the war in Gaza, it decided last month to send an opinion supporting the International Criminal Court. In Mexico, there have been violent protests against Israel, and a few weeks ago, demonstrators vandalized the Israeli embassy. Although the situation is unpleasant, the government is not as hostile as in some other countries.

Mexican President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum

President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum , of Jewish descent, is expected to continue the current policy. There was much hype when she was elected as the mayor of Mexico City, and she was immediately invited to Israel, but she has never visited and is unlikely to do so soon. In summary, while Mexico is not supportive, it cannot be placed in the hostile camp.

Argentina, Paraguay, Costa Rica and Panama are bright spots for Israel, and these countries have also experienced changes in government. In Argentina, outsider Javier Milei was elected in a protest vote . He is very pro-Israel and connected to the Jewish community. He appointed Rabbi Axel Wahnish as ambassador to Israel, who is expected to arrive next month.

Although Milei will not move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem despite his promise, Argentina supports Israel in international forums and was the only country on the continent to vote against granting rights to Palestinians at the UN General Assembly.

Argentinian President Javier Milei at the Western Wall

Paraguay is a friend of Israel and more coherent than others. President Santiago Peña said during his campaign that he wants to return the embassy to Jerusalem, and he is expected to follow through. Israel intends to reopen its embassy in Asunción.

Israel is negotiating a free trade agreement with Costa Rica, which now has a friendly government after many years of leftist administrations uninterested in relations with Israel. The agreement is that upon completing negotiations, a new innovation office will open in Jerusalem.

In Panama, a pro-Israel president won the election, and the country will take Ecuador’s seat on the UN Security Council on January 1. Panama is a positive and supportive country. Until recently, Guatemala was Israel’s most important friend on the continent. It maintains an embassy in Jerusalem and enjoys broad support from both evangelicals and trade unions.

Overall, Israel’s relations with Latin America are polarized – countries either strongly criticize or warmly support Israel.